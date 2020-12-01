Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Places People and Light: Philip Sanderson exhibits at Highgate Gallery

PUBLISHED: 13:55 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 01 December 2020

Phillip Sanderson exhibits his work at the Highgate Gallery this month including this oil painting of Highgate Hill

Local artist paints townscapes in oil and watercolour which focus on the effect of sunlight on scenes around North London

Philip Sanderson exhibits his townscapes of north London and beyond at Highgate Gallery this month.

Twice delayed due to the pandemic, Places People and Light features oils and watercolours at the gallery in South Grove which betray a fluidity and lightness of touch as well as beauty and substance.

The Highgate-based artist “endeavours to represent subjects in a loose and attractive way” and is particularly fascinated by the effect of sunlight and the subtly contrasting tones of light and dark it gives to a scene.

The people in his pictures, whether shoppers on Highgate High Street or children fishing on the Regent’s Canal represent life and movement.

An active member of the Highgate Watercolour Group, Sanderson was also an NHS consultant microbiologist working in Barnet who studied infections acquired within hospitals.

Running from December 4-17, Places People and Light features work from the last five years which is all for sale.

https://hlsi.net/highgate-gallery/

