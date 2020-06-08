Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Hampstead artist Gynis Owen creates lockdown pandemic sculpture

PUBLISHED: 12:41 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 08 June 2020

Journey by Glynis Owen

Journey by Glynis Owen

Archant

Journey came out of weeks of daily carving during lockdown and reflects her feelings about the key workers who have supported the sick

Journey by Glynis OwenJourney by Glynis Owen

Hampstead sculptor Glynis Owen has taken the time during lockdown to carve her impressions of the pandemic into stone.

She began the sculpture at the start of weeks of self-isolation, and originally planned an abstract artwork. But as time went on, her daily work on the block took an unexpected turn.

“I had breast cancer and radiotherapy last year so on advice from my doctor to be extra careful I started work on this block and I haven’t actually been out,” she says.

“The diagonal saw cuts were originally planned for an abstract piece but while self isolating all these figures crept in.”

Titled Journey the piece is her reflection after watching the pandemic unfold on the news.

“It came out of that feeling of what was going on in hospitals and the amazing key workers, but I didn’t want it to be little figures in nurses uniform. It came out like medieval carving. The recovering figures, supported and assisted, climb in an upwards direction. The figures falling in a downwards direction are caught and supported by NHS or other workers. At the top is a single head a kind of God-like figure looking down on them.”

You may also want to watch:

Made from the same Ancaster stone used in much of Lincoln Cathedral, Journey is reminscent of a church capital and befits the almost Biblical nature of the pandemic.

“It was such a strong shocking thing to be suddenly faced with a pandemic we didn’t think would ever happen, but it’s remarkable, when you read accounts of earlier times and plagues, there are the same fears of not knowing what it is and how you avoid it.”

A member of the Royal Society of Sculptors and a former assistant to sculptor Lynn Chadwick, Owen usually works in stone, glass, or bronze in her Pilgrim’s Lane studio, finding what she calls “the fluid line between figurative and abstract art” in pared down imagery of the human form.

Past work has ranged from large scale commissions for public spaces to designing awards.

“My figures are usually more abstract,” she says. “I don’t normally work in such detail but with Journey I could go on carving forever adding some little bit to perfect it.

“Unlike some friends and colleagues I have been very lucky to have my studio in my house and pieces of stone ready to carve. I hestitate in saying so but it’s been wonderful to be able to use this lockdown to have undisturbed time to work seven days a week. After having surgery last year I feel I have got so fit.”

Owen has submitted Journey to the Royal Society of Sculptors summer exhibition which is hoping to stage a physical exhibition at its Kensington base in July.

www.glynisowensculptor.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead life in lockdown: Watching the weather and completing that wine cellar

Mike and Beatrix Clark in the new wine cellar. Picture: Simon Hookway

Camden Market reopens with more shops set to return

Camden Market. Picture: Labs Group

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate and Crouch End kneel in anger over anti-Black racism

Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) among those kneeling in solidarity with victims of anti-Black violence. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

‘She is a martyr’: 25 years on, Joy Gardner’s mother is still fighting for justice after death in custody

Joy Gardner. Picture: The family of Joy Gardner / Migrant Media

‘We have to care’: Coronavirus is deepening child poverty crisis, warns Euston Foodbank

The Trussell Trust is handing out 107 per cent more emergency food parcels to children than this time last year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Hampstead life in lockdown: Watching the weather and completing that wine cellar

Mike and Beatrix Clark in the new wine cellar. Picture: Simon Hookway

Camden Market reopens with more shops set to return

Camden Market. Picture: Labs Group

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate and Crouch End kneel in anger over anti-Black racism

Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) among those kneeling in solidarity with victims of anti-Black violence. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

‘She is a martyr’: 25 years on, Joy Gardner’s mother is still fighting for justice after death in custody

Joy Gardner. Picture: The family of Joy Gardner / Migrant Media

‘We have to care’: Coronavirus is deepening child poverty crisis, warns Euston Foodbank

The Trussell Trust is handing out 107 per cent more emergency food parcels to children than this time last year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

EFL set for key day of voting as talks on how to end seasons come to a head

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Haringey Huskies re-sign defenceman Griffiths

Haringey Huskies turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation last season (pic AWTF)

Nketiah hits treble in Arsenal friendly win

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Picture: John Walton/PA

Peyraud-Magnin to leave Arsenal Women

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

England head coach Eddie Jones
Drive 24