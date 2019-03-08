Picture The Heath competitor shortlisted for BP Portrait Award

Cricklewood artist Tedi Lena's painting of Frank Bowling OBE was shortlisted for the prestitious prize and in the meantime he took part in Saturday's annual competition to paint Hampstead Heath

BP portrait award finalist Tedi Lena is among the exhibitors at this Sunday's Art Fair at Whitestone Pond.

The Cricklewood resident met Hampstead School of Art patron Frank Bowling while taking courses at the school in Penrose Gardens.

After attending a talk by the artist, he first sketched Bowling, then completed a large scale portrait during sittings at his home in Pimlico.

The result was one of 44 portraits shortlisted for the £35,000 prize and will be exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery until October 20.

HsOA Principal Isabel Langtry said: "The BP Portrait Award is a fascinating exhibition and of course we are very proud that HSoA artist Tedi Lena's portrait of our patron Frank Bowling has been selected and is on display. It's amazing for Hampstead to have an artist have this success at only 22 years old."

A recent graduate of the Sir John Cass School of Architecture and Design, Lena is currently preparing for a solo exhibition.

In the meantime he took part in Saturday's Paint the Heath competition which saw 60 budding artists spread out across Hampstead to create work which will go on display on Sunday 23rd June at Whitestone Pond.

"We met at Kenwood and had a great day with artists spreading all over Hampstead village from Whitestone Pond to the Henry Moore statue and the bridges at Kenwood," said Langtrey,

"We are encouraging local artists to create a new art culture in Hampstead and he result will be there for people to come and view and buy."

The art fair, part of the Hampstead Summer Festival also includes 80 exhibitors who have entered their sculpture and paintings in the open art exhibition.

There are four prizes up for grabs including the Picture the Heath prize a children's competition and the Phil Ward prize for an artist in the third age.

The fair is opened by QI comic and local resident Alan Davies who will help judge the competitions.

There is also food and drink, live entertainment from the 100-strong Rock Choir, an All Dogs Matter dog show and the chance to take part in a piece of community art.

Langry adds: "Like the school of art the art show is open to all and there is lots of variety with larger pieces on easels. Around 85 percent of those who submit work are from North London and there are also free workshops in cartoon drawing or silk printing for people to engage and hopefully unleash an artist in themselves."

The Art Fair runs from 12-5pm. Further details at hampsteadsummerfestival.com