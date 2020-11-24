Mason Storm’s Feed The Hungry print raises funds for free meals

Masked artist Mason Storm whose print Feed The Hungry is raising funds for Cook to Care Archant

Hampstead’s Zebra One Gallery is selling the mask-wearing artist’s work to raise funds for Cook To Care’s project supplying free meals to Londoners in need

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prints of Feed the Hungry by masked artist Mason Storm sold through Hampstead's Zebra One Gallery are raising funds for Cook to Care Prints of Feed the Hungry by masked artist Mason Storm sold through Hampstead's Zebra One Gallery are raising funds for Cook to Care

Mask-wearing artist Mason Storm is selling prints of his socially-conscious artwork Feed The Hungry to fund free meals for the needy.

The artist, who was famously rumoured to be Banksy, has donated 50 signed, limited edition prints of the rag-wearing boys painting graffiti on a wall to Cook to Care.

Sold through Hampstead Gallery Zebra One, all proceeds will help the charity to serve free, nutritious meals to those in need, and support young people and prison leavers.

You may also want to watch:

Storm explains: “Nobody should go hungry, it’s especially upsetting thinking a child could go to bed hungry. No child should have to worry about where their next decent meal is coming from. This print drive is for one thing alone: hopefully feeding some hungry people. It’s not about politics or semantics, it’s about hopefully impacting somebody’s life in a small and positive way. I cannot think of a more worthy cause to get behind.”

Prints of Feed the Hungry, a reworking of a Norman Rockwell classic, can be bought for

£150 from the website of the Perrin’s Court gallery and people can also donate via Cook to Care’s Go Fund Me Page.

Cook to Care founder Jojo Sureh said there are 1.2 million living in food poverty in London: “We have all been guilty of turning a blind eye or been ignorant of the harsh realities which did not directly affect us,” she said. “We must care, we are all in this together, and even in times of hardship, compassion from others can get us through.”

https://uk.gofundme.com/f/cook-to-care

https://zebraonegallery.com/