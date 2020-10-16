Art in Adversity virtual show of works made by Hampstead residents in lockdown

Artworks submitted to Burgh House as part of an exhibition of work by local residents made during lockdown Archant

Creativity and wellbeing during the pandemic are explored in an online art exhibition by Burgh House

Art, music and poetry produced by Hampstead’s community during lockdown feature in an online exhibition by Burgh House.

The museum and gallery in New End Square wanted to explore creativity and wellbeing during Covid-19.

As restrictions started to ease in June, they circulated a questionnaire on the impact of the pandemic and invited the community to submit digital images of their creative lockdown projects to “understand how they had been using art during this time.”

Co-curators Amber Turner and Ffion Boyd said they learnt that art and creativity had served as a valuable tool for many “in the pursuit of happiness, understanding and purpose during this difficult and isolating period.”

Their community-curated project Art in Adversity draws together artworks and experiences from paintings, poetry, music, and gardening on a dedicated page on Burgh House’s website.

There is also a selection of creative activities, some produced by the exhibited artists, to inspire people to use their creativity and learn a new skill.

Turner and Boyd said the show “celebrates the ways in which creativity can make us feel more connected, help us cope in times of adversity, and improve our mental health and wellbeing.”

“This is a rare moment in history, and we hope this exhibition will be a valuable resource for our community to enjoy and learn from. It marks the first of its kind for Burgh House. Those familiar with our organisation will know our building is usually bursting with life. Although we cannot operate as normal, we wanted to stay connected with our community during this difficult time and provide an opportunity for reflection. We are thrilled with the artworks that have been submitted and would like to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who allowed their work to become an inspiration for so many.”

www.burghhouse.org.uk