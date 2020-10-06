Animal-loving nonagenarians Angela and Martin Humphery celebrate birthday with new portrait

Angela and Martin Humphery who are still at their 'going bats' for wildlife fundraiser. Picture: Angela Humphery Archant

Charity Animals Asia has commissioned a drawing of the Hampstead couple by wildlife artist Richard Symonds which will go on display at Burgh House

Rescued Moon Bears Having Fun at Animals Asia's Moon Bear Sanctuary in Chengdu China in 2006 where Angela and Martin Humphery celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary Rescued Moon Bears Having Fun at Animals Asia's Moon Bear Sanctuary in Chengdu China in 2006 where Angela and Martin Humphery celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary

Nonagenarian animal campaigners Angela and Martin Humphery are to be thanked with a specially commissioned portrait on their joint birthday.

Animals Asia, which runs sanctuaries for bears rescued from bile farming, will let them in on the surprise ahead of a Zoom birthday party on October 5.

Drawn by renowned wildlife artist Richard Symonds, it will feature the Hampstead couple with Sparkler, the bear they adopted for their diamond wedding anniversary, and will hang in Burgh House.

The charity’s UK Director Jo Dunsford said as Angela turns 90 and Martin 91 the gift is “by way of a thank you for the huge contributions they’ve made to animal welfare and also a celebration of their contribution to the Hampstead community which they have been active members of for many a year - it will be lovely that it can hang for a time in Burgh House.

“They have been great champions and advocates of our work from soon after we started over 20 years ago and it’s because of them that we have an active community of supporters in Hampstead including from their neighbour Ricky Gervais.”

She added that friends and supporters have chipped in to pay for the portrait, which will “capture their spirit”.

During the Zoom party the couple will ask for donations in lieu of presents to raise funds for Animal Asia’s bid to save 430 Moon Bears in Vietnam.

Angela and Martin, a former chair of the Heath and Hampstead Society, said: “We think the work that Animals Asia is doing not only to stop the bile trade, but also the dog and cat meat trade and the use of wild animals in circuses is incredible and we are so happy to support them while we celebrate our birthdays.”

Animals Asia Founder and CEO Jill Robinson said: “We adore Angela and Martin, they’re such steadfast champions of animal causes. Their marvellous energy puts people half their age to shame! They’ve visited our sanctuaries and have seen first hand the work we do, so we’re especially proud that they have chosen to fundraise to mark their special, and frankly incredibly impressive, joint birthday!”

During lockdown, the pair undertook a two-month daily sponsored walk on the Heath to raise funds for another animal charity the Born Free Foundation.

In a video backing the campaign, former journalist Angela said: “We are going to die soon but we want people to go on making it a better world for animals.”

Donate to Angela and Martin’s £9,000 target at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/still-bearing-up