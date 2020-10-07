‘Covid cultural casualty’ Emerge The Second Edition opens in Highgate
The group show postponed from April can now be seen in person at Highgate Contemporary Art
One of Covid’s “cultural casualties” is now up and running at Highgate Contemporary Art.
Emerge, ‘The Second Edition’ was due to show at the High Street gallery back in April, but like many other events it was postponed.
Now, the group show of abstracts, landscapes, drawings and ceramics by emerging, mid-career and established artists can be seen in person.
Exhibitors include Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year finalist Allan Martin, Harry Simmonds’ distinctive ink and acrylic portraits, or Sophie M Cook’s still lifes.
Artists who have shown at the Royal Academy’s Summer exhibition, and members of the Society of Women Artists and the New English Art Club.
Those who can’t make it to the gallery in person can view all the pieces online, but artist and gallery manager Hannah Ivory Baker says “the work in this exhibition really deserves to be seen in the flesh”.
The gallery even held a Private View over two evenings with bookable time slots to ensure social distancing.
“Usually opening nights are packed and it can be difficult to stand back and look at the paintings without others getting in the way so it was good to provide viewers with ample ‘breathing space’ to look at well over 50 pieces of original art by some 30 artists.”
Anyone who wants to see the work in an empty gallery can organise a private appointment.
Emerge The Second Edition runs until November 30 at 26 Highgate High Street, N6 open Wednesday to Saturday 12-6pm.
