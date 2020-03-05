Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

For The Love of Horses and Other Equisite Creatures at Burgh House

PUBLISHED: 15:32 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 05 March 2020

Aztec Bay by Joanna J Potter

Aztec Bay by Joanna J Potter

Archant

Joanna J Potter's debut exhibition sees the launch of her collection of equestrian watercolours inspired by the "vibrancy of nature"

Shadow Dancer by Joanna J PotterShadow Dancer by Joanna J Potter

Artworks of horses "and other exquisite creatures" go on show in Hampstead.

Joanna J Potter's debut exhibition sees the launch of her collection of equestrian watercolours, inspired by her love of horses around the world since childhood.

Potter's technique is heavily influenced by the "vibrancy of nature" and the rich culture of her "heritage home" in Trinidad and Tobago.

You may also want to watch:

Her passion for Tango and Flamenco feeds into a frequent choice to paint horse breeds from Spain and Argentina.

Potter's peripatetic upbringing saw her move from Java to Nigeria and Scotland before studying at Chelsea College of Art and Middlesex University.

She is now a creative director and partner of a Graphic Design agency

(consortdesign.com) As well as horses she also paints portraits, flora and fauna, landscapes and abstract compositions in watercolour and oil.

Joanna J Potter's For The Love of Horses and Other Exquisite Creatures is at Burgh House Hampstead from March 11-15.

burghhouse.museumssites.com

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be allowed out of prison on furlough, claims Iran regime amid coronavirus epidemic

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be allowed out of prison on furlough, claims Iran regime amid coronavirus epidemic

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal must thrash out Aubameyang deal says Arteta

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Arsenal Women see matches moved for TV

Jill Roord of Arsenal and Filippa Savva of Lewes during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Southern League: Taunton Town 3 Hendon 3

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography)

Ham&High letters: The Ponds, Heath House, Hornsey Lane Bridge and future proofing libraries

New pair of swans at Hampstead Heath's Model Boating Pond. Picture: RON VESTER

For The Love of Horses and Other Equisite Creatures at Burgh House

Aztec Bay by Joanna J Potter
Drive 24