For The Love of Horses and Other Equisite Creatures at Burgh House
PUBLISHED: 15:32 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 05 March 2020
Archant
Joanna J Potter's debut exhibition sees the launch of her collection of equestrian watercolours inspired by the "vibrancy of nature"
Artworks of horses "and other exquisite creatures" go on show in Hampstead.
Joanna J Potter's debut exhibition sees the launch of her collection of equestrian watercolours, inspired by her love of horses around the world since childhood.
Potter's technique is heavily influenced by the "vibrancy of nature" and the rich culture of her "heritage home" in Trinidad and Tobago.
Her passion for Tango and Flamenco feeds into a frequent choice to paint horse breeds from Spain and Argentina.
Potter's peripatetic upbringing saw her move from Java to Nigeria and Scotland before studying at Chelsea College of Art and Middlesex University.
She is now a creative director and partner of a Graphic Design agency
(consortdesign.com) As well as horses she also paints portraits, flora and fauna, landscapes and abstract compositions in watercolour and oil.
Joanna J Potter's For The Love of Horses and Other Exquisite Creatures is at Burgh House Hampstead from March 11-15.