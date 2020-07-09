Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Zebra One Gallery marks Hockney’s birthday with exhibition of etchings

PUBLISHED: 12:23 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 09 July 2020

Two boys aged 23 or 24 by David Hockney

Two boys aged 23 or 24 by David Hockney

Lithographs to illustrate a book of sensual poetry by CP Cavafy feature tender scenes of gay lovers and are on display at the re-opened Hampstead Gallery

Portrait of Cavafy in Alexandria from Illustrations for Fourteen Poems by David HockneyPortrait of Cavafy in Alexandria from Illustrations for Fourteen Poems by David Hockney

Hampstead’s Zebra One Gallery is marking David Hockney’s birthday with an exhibition of etchings of gay lovers.

The six lithographs were made in 1966 to illustrate a book of sensual poetry by CP Cavafy.

Celebrating gay love, they feature Hockney’s American and British friends including his ex lover and manager Gregory Evans.

The gallery in Perrin’s Court was forced to close for the first time in its 42 year history during lockdown, but has now reopened.

Hockney, who celebrates his 83rd birthday today (July 9), recently revealed that of all his lovers, the love of his life was “maybe” his 62-year-old manager Evans.

They were in a relationship for about a decade during the 1970s, and have worked together for more than 40 years - Evans remains a close friend and continues to manage the David Hockney Studio, which oversees the artist’s work and archives.

Most of the etchings are signed by Hockney and include editions of other lithographs including a portrait of 1960s designer Celia Birtwell and the Picasso-inspired The Old Guitarist.

Zebra One Gallery has reopened with strict social distancing measures in place and the Hockney exhibition runs until July 23.

zebraonegallery.com

