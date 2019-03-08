Art trail around Crouch End

Pink Elephant by David Scheinmann Archant

More than 50 artists within walking distance of the Broadway throw open their homes and studios to visitors as part of Crouch End's annual open studios event

Study of St Catherine by Jukka Kettunen Study of St Catherine by Jukka Kettunen

The annual Crouch End Open Studios runs this weekend with more than 50 artists throwing open the doors of their houses and studios to sell their work.

Running since 2004, the event is a celebration of the area's vibrant art scene and a chance for buyers to meet and buy from local artists.

Thousands of visitors every year pick up an art trail leaflet from Crouch End shops and visit venues which are all walking distance from the Broadway.

Exhibitions also take place in local galleries including a group exhibition at Hornsey Town Hall, which artist and organiser Anne-Marie Butlin says "gives a taste of what's on offer."

"This is a particularly exciting year for this popular local event, with a brand new logo, website and a record number of both established and emerging artists taking part," she said.

"A diverse selection of painting, print, ceramics, sculpture, film and photography means there is something for everyone, whether you are a seasoned buyer, thinking of starting your art collection or simply interested in talking to artists about their work."

This year 20 artists have donated original work to the fundraising raffle. £1 tickets are on sale at all venues, with 50 percent of proceeds going to the Haringey and Enfield Homeless Respite.

Artists exhibiting include recent Royal College of Art grauduate Michele Oberdieck, whose sculptural blown glass focuses on colour merging and surface texture and is inspired by organic forms.

Long term exhibitor Jane Smith sculpts with wood and has worked at Hampstead Ladies Pond. "With simple hand tools, I collect, cleave, shave and create. From the fragile dried leaf and silver birch bark to the hollow cherry tree trunk and solid slice of oak, I play with texture, colour and curve, searching for essence of tree."

Jon Sen is a writer and director for film and TV who exhbits his pinhole photography and fine art video installations.

David Scheinmann directed advertising commercials, music videos and films before becoming a contemporary photographic artist whose images of comic book heroes, boxers, world leaders and celebrities explores "issues of cultural identity by re-appropriating, and subverting our popular icons".

Builder and part time artist Craig Barnard exhibits for the first time, sharing his home studio with another newcomer Damel Carayol, whose work depicts the Grenfell Tower fire in which he lost family members. Barnard likes to work from life if possible including landscapes, portraits and still life. He has created collage portraits of iconic British people on bank notes, including The Krays, Churchill and Princess Diana. Recent work includes oils of London landmarks including the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

He said: "I'm delighted to be taking part for the first time. I'm a local artist and also a local builder, generally painting and drawing at night and at the weekends. I've been burning the midnight oil these past few weeks getting new works ready whilst renovating a customer's bathroom by day! I've produced a series of drawings in response to the current chaos of our Government, one of which I have donated to the Open Studios raffle, 'Jeremy Corbyn: Deal or No Deal'. I've also been inspired to paint and draw iconic singers who died too young, such as George Michael, Amy Winehouse and Freddie Mercury; also entertainers that I grew up with such as Eric Morecambe and Tommy Cooper."

Damel Carayol added: "My recent work has been inspired by the Grenfell Tower tragedy. I lost two members of my family in the fire. It wasn't my intention to use art to express my grief or to use it as a cause to fight but it has turned out that way with piece 'Eye-sore. The Final Straw!!'. Since then it has been a journey to highlight the cause of why it happened and the causes of why society can be so fractured. Art definitely has its part to play."

Crouch End Open Studios runs May 11 and 12 further details at crouchendopenstudios.org.uk