Art of Caring exhibition at St Pancras Hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:20 29 July 2019

'Once Upon A Time' part of the Art of Caring Exhibition

Archant

Hampstead-raised artist Cosima Bellamacina is among those exhibiting work that focuses on nursing care and the NHS

'Smile Because I Can See You Now' Black Ink on Art Paper / 21x29.7cm part of a series that will be featured in The Art Of Caring Exhibition 2019 from July 18th-October 4th.

"My drawings intend to aid a feeling of a calm, mindful state amongst the madness of the bombarded imagery of the digital age," says Kentish Town artist Cosima Bellamacina.

Bellamacina, who grew up in Hampstead and was a pupil at Parliament Hill school, is taking part in a group mixed media show The Art of Caring at St Pancras Hospital in Pancras Way.

Now on its fifth year, the group show, run by The Arts Project, aims to celebrate nursing care and the NHS.

Artists were invited to submit work around this year's theme of Health For All with scores of artworks selected by a panel on various subjects around care and caring. They go on show in the hospital's conference centre gallery from Thursday. (18th)

Bellamacina, who works with black ink on paper, has previously illustrated a series of children's books, and had a walk-on part as a Slytherin schoolgirl in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.

The artist, who is one of four sisters, says Once Upon A Time is a drawing "inspired by the strength I find in my sisters and in females standing together".

Another piece, Smile Because I Can See You Now, portrays a vulnerable boy through the female gaze.

"I wanted to show a male femininity in the merging of human gender but also from my own personal point of view."

Supported by Central and North West London NHS Trust, the show runs until October 4th.

