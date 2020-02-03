West Hampstead artist exhibits at Royal Society of British Artist's show

After Bill and Ben by Carla Groppi features in the RBA exhibition at Mall Galleries Archant

Carla Groppi's affectionate drawing of 50s' TV series Bill and Ben was selected from 1500 entries in open submission

Work by a West Hampstead artist has been chosen from more than 1,500 entries to show alongside some of Britain's leading painters and sculptors.

Carla Groppi will see her work After Bill and Ben Watch With Mother displayed at the Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) annual exhibition at Mall Galleries.

Running from February 20 it features paintings and sculpture selected through an open submission process.

Groppi, who makes large scale charcoal and pastel drawings from TV film and photography, sees her drawings as "translations".

She said of her piece: "I grew up watching this 1950s children's TV series and I loved drawing from this particular image."

Founded in 1823, the RBA was set up to rival the Royal Academy and is now dedicated to promoting the highest standards of skill and draughtsmanship in painting, sculpture, printmaking and drawing.

Every year it holds an open submission exhibition in central London with artists priding itself on selecting an eclectic mix of work in all media.

The exhibition runs at Mall Galleries from February 20-29 admission is £5 free to Under 25s.

mallgalleries.org.uk