Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

West Hampstead artist exhibits at Royal Society of British Artist's show

PUBLISHED: 17:03 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 03 February 2020

After Bill and Ben by Carla Groppi features in the RBA exhibition at Mall Galleries

After Bill and Ben by Carla Groppi features in the RBA exhibition at Mall Galleries

Archant

Carla Groppi's affectionate drawing of 50s' TV series Bill and Ben was selected from 1500 entries in open submission

Work by a West Hampstead artist has been chosen from more than 1,500 entries to show alongside some of Britain's leading painters and sculptors.

Carla Groppi will see her work After Bill and Ben Watch With Mother displayed at the Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) annual exhibition at Mall Galleries.

Running from February 20 it features paintings and sculpture selected through an open submission process.

You may also want to watch:

Groppi, who makes large scale charcoal and pastel drawings from TV film and photography, sees her drawings as "translations".

She said of her piece: "I grew up watching this 1950s children's TV series and I loved drawing from this particular image."

Founded in 1823, the RBA was set up to rival the Royal Academy and is now dedicated to promoting the highest standards of skill and draughtsmanship in painting, sculpture, printmaking and drawing.

Every year it holds an open submission exhibition in central London with artists priding itself on selecting an eclectic mix of work in all media.

The exhibition runs at Mall Galleries from February 20-29 admission is £5 free to Under 25s.

mallgalleries.org.uk

Most Read

Charity sounds alarm as use of stop and search in north London soars

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Laughing gas drug kit bought from Amazon delivered in two days

The nitrous oxide kit when it was delivered to the Ham&High office

Opinion: Wait for the Crouch End trial and Highbury Corner scheme to be in

London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk wants new road schemes to be given a chance.

Mother of two daughters facing homelessness believes she is victim of ‘revenge eviction’

Liane Pibworth with daughter Vavie (3) in the flat in Farjeon House

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Charity sounds alarm as use of stop and search in north London soars

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Laughing gas drug kit bought from Amazon delivered in two days

The nitrous oxide kit when it was delivered to the Ham&High office

Opinion: Wait for the Crouch End trial and Highbury Corner scheme to be in

London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk wants new road schemes to be given a chance.

Mother of two daughters facing homelessness believes she is victim of ‘revenge eviction’

Liane Pibworth with daughter Vavie (3) in the flat in Farjeon House

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs head coach Mourinho criticises VAR despite a win over strong Manchester City

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is booked for a challenge on Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Injury concern over Saka as Arsenal boss Arteta gives update on youngster’s fitness

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arteta unhappy with sloppy Arsenal in goalless draw with Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

West Hampstead artist exhibits at Royal Society of British Artist’s show

After Bill and Ben by Carla Groppi features in the RBA exhibition at Mall Galleries

Charity sounds alarm as use of stop and search in north London soars

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Drive 24