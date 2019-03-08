Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
London Painters and Sculptors group exhibition

PUBLISHED: 11:31 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 02 October 2019

Pink Lilo by Raina Goran is among the exhibits at the Camden Image Gallery

Archant

Ten north London artists hold their annual exhibition in Camden Town this month

A group of 10 north London artists hold their annual exhibition at Camden Town's Image Gallery this month.

The London Painters and Sculptors Group includes Muswell Hill artists Kate Willows and Feza Yuksel with other members based further afield in Barnet.

Raina Goran has seen her vibrant paintings selected for the Society of Women Artists and Royal Institute of Painters in Water Colours exhibitions.

Margaret Crutchley's landscapes were chosen for the Royal Watercolour Society's contemporary competition, and Willows exhibited sculptures at the Chelsea Art Society open.

Two of Yuksel's prints were selected for the contemporary nude exhibition at Mall Galleries. Willows said the group show at Camden Image Gallery would be a chance for artlovers "to explore the artist's thought-provoking emotional and imaginative response to the theme of colour, shape and form."

The free exhibition runs October 15-20 at the gallery in Royal College Street. camden-image-gallery.co.uk

