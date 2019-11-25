Free festive weekend of activities at Camden Arts Centre

There are workshops, demonstrations, tours and a new cafe at the Arkwright Road contemporary art gallery

Camden Arts Centre is holding a double celebration with the reopening of its café and a festive weekend of free activities.

Caterers Cantine are now serving up a seasonal menu of preservative-free veg and free range meat dishes at the Arkwright Road venue, with.

It opened in time for the centre's festive weekend of tours, workshops and demonstrations running from 10-6pm Dec 7 and 8.

Visitors can look forward to a complimentary mulled wine or hot chocolate, ceramic demos from Sevak Zargarian, including mug making, slips and glazes, a drop-in printmaking workshop with artist Frances Stanfield to create unique festive cards, and tours of the latest exhibition by Christodoulous Panayioutou to discover the stories behind the artworks.

From 2-4.30pm on Sunday 8, artist Judith Brocklehurst leads an afternoon of creative fun for all the family.

Meanwhile there is the chance to view key artworks from the archive which dates back to 1965 when the Grade II listed Hampstead Central Library became a contemporary art gallery.

Over the years it has staged work by Martin Creed, David Shrigley, Mat Collishaw, Kara Walker and Tacita Dean as well as continued outreach work, art classes and community engagement.

The new café is serving visitors from breakfast to tea, with pastries, cakes, buns, breads and jams.

Lunch dishes may include lamb, date and squash stew, beef meatballs, burnt aubergine and almond, quinoa with za'atar, slow roasted tomatoes, raw fennel, lemon dressing, carrot, orange and cardamom soup, leek, Swiss chard, pea, and feta quiche, and hummus and roasted veg wrap.

Panaviotou's exhibition Act II The Island runs at Camden Arts centre until January 5.

The Cypriot artist brings together work from the last decade inspired by his interest in archaeology, anthropology and his background in dance and theatre. Natural stone mosaics, gilded icons, mineralogical curiosities and the photographic archive of a Cypriot newspaper are all materials for his highly charged works that raise questions about nationalism, identity and self-determination - as well as the complex political history of Cyprus as a former British colony caught between the cultures of east and west.

Works include paintings produced from thousands of demonetised pulped, Euro banknotes.

From January 17 onwards Argentinian-born painter Vivian Suter exhibits work that springs from the wilderness of her lakeside studio in Guatemala, where her large canvases are hung outdoors to absorb traces of falling leaves, rain, passing animals and mud.

They form a permeable membrane between nature and civilization.

Further details at camdenartscentre.org