Free photo exhibition thanks Age UK staff who helped the elderly during pandemic

Images from Camden Age UK's exhibition in King's Cross by Julian Claxton Archant

Julian Claxton’s evocative images tell how staff and volunteers at Age UK Camden stepped up to help vulnerable across the borough with food parcels and befriending

Camden’s response to the coronovirus pandemic is explored in a free photography exhibition in Kings Cross.

The display at Samsung KX is organised by Age UK Camden and shows moving images of how the community rallied to help those worst hit by Covid - especially older residents.

The charity worked with Camden Council and community volunteers to provide emergency support during lockdown including sourcing, packing and delivering more than 7,000 emergency food parcels, and offering telephone counselling, befriending and wellbeing support.

Age UK Camden chief executive Nikki Morris, said “The narrative and images focus on the local people who made this response possible; including those from our organisation who put themselves at risk every day for the good of others, to pack essential provisions for those who were unable to source food for themselves, the delivery drivers and those making regular phone calls and caring for older people shielding at home. We are proud to display these achievements through a gallery of such impactful imagery.”

Award winning photographer Julian Claxton who took the images said: “The commitment, and incredibly strong work ethic of all involved meant the team really stepped up when vulnerable people desperately needed help. This exhibition tells the story of the organisation, the people and the passion for providing services for older people, as well as the struggles and emotions experienced in such a challenging environment.”

The charity’s services manager Sassaka Amena called the exhibition a “thank-you” to local residents who had helped over the past months.

“Soon after the outbreak we experienced a surge in demand for our services. With a lot of help from our excellent staff and volunteers, we were able to provide both emergency food and extend our support services online and by telephone, on average making over 1300 calls each month, as well as over 800 tele-friending calls. We are so grateful for everyone’s support during this challenging time and hope it will become a talking point for people to reflect on the experiences of the community over the past few unusual months”.

The free exhibition is at Samsung KX from September 28 to October 3.

www.ageukcamden.co.uk