Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Free photo exhibition thanks Age UK staff who helped the elderly during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:18 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 09 September 2020

Images from Camden Age UK's exhibition in King's Cross by Julian Claxton

Images from Camden Age UK's exhibition in King's Cross by Julian Claxton

Archant

Julian Claxton’s evocative images tell how staff and volunteers at Age UK Camden stepped up to help vulnerable across the borough with food parcels and befriending

Images from Camden Age UK's exhibition in King's Cross by Julian ClaxtonImages from Camden Age UK's exhibition in King's Cross by Julian Claxton

Camden’s response to the coronovirus pandemic is explored in a free photography exhibition in Kings Cross.

The display at Samsung KX is organised by Age UK Camden and shows moving images of how the community rallied to help those worst hit by Covid - especially older residents.

The charity worked with Camden Council and community volunteers to provide emergency support during lockdown including sourcing, packing and delivering more than 7,000 emergency food parcels, and offering telephone counselling, befriending and wellbeing support.

You may also want to watch:

Age UK Camden chief executive Nikki Morris, said “The narrative and images focus on the local people who made this response possible; including those from our organisation who put themselves at risk every day for the good of others, to pack essential provisions for those who were unable to source food for themselves, the delivery drivers and those making regular phone calls and caring for older people shielding at home. We are proud to display these achievements through a gallery of such impactful imagery.”

Award winning photographer Julian Claxton who took the images said: “The commitment, and incredibly strong work ethic of all involved meant the team really stepped up when vulnerable people desperately needed help. This exhibition tells the story of the organisation, the people and the passion for providing services for older people, as well as the struggles and emotions experienced in such a challenging environment.”

The charity’s services manager Sassaka Amena called the exhibition a “thank-you” to local residents who had helped over the past months.

“Soon after the outbreak we experienced a surge in demand for our services. With a lot of help from our excellent staff and volunteers, we were able to provide both emergency food and extend our support services online and by telephone, on average making over 1300 calls each month, as well as over 800 tele-friending calls. We are so grateful for everyone’s support during this challenging time and hope it will become a talking point for people to reflect on the experiences of the community over the past few unusual months”.

The free exhibition is at Samsung KX from September 28 to October 3.

www.ageukcamden.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mouse droppings, flies on pizzas, out-of-date food - Inside Camden’s zero and one-star restaurants

Camden Council has published inspection reports which led to zero and one-star hygiene ratings for restaurants across the borough. Images: Google.

Haringey councillor suspended from Labour Party after alleged antisemitic Facebook posts

Cllr Noah Tucker (right) says his Facebook posts have been selectively edited to associate him with antisemitism. Picture: David Winskill

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Plant-based restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Hampstead student primed for Miss England final after lockdown success and disability campaign

Natasha Chittoo, 18, has made the final of Miss England. If she wins, she will be crowned Miss World. Picture: Hiyafoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mouse droppings, flies on pizzas, out-of-date food - Inside Camden’s zero and one-star restaurants

Camden Council has published inspection reports which led to zero and one-star hygiene ratings for restaurants across the borough. Images: Google.

Haringey councillor suspended from Labour Party after alleged antisemitic Facebook posts

Cllr Noah Tucker (right) says his Facebook posts have been selectively edited to associate him with antisemitism. Picture: David Winskill

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Plant-based restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Hampstead student primed for Miss England final after lockdown success and disability campaign

Natasha Chittoo, 18, has made the final of Miss England. If she wins, she will be crowned Miss World. Picture: Hiyafoto

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead & Westminster announce signings ahead of new season

Kate Richardson-Walsh and Sarah Kelleher look on from the Hampstead & Westminster dugout (pic Mark Clews)

Arsenal Women’s trio named in Netherlands squad

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

‘Silent assassin’ from Cambridge Heath found guilty of East Finchley double murder after record five trials

Annie Besala Ekofo, and her nephew Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo

Free photo exhibition thanks Age UK staff who helped the elderly during pandemic

Images from Camden Age UK's exhibition in King's Cross by Julian Claxton

Royal Free paediatric closures: Tulip Siddiq asks for ‘reassurance’ over future of ‘vital’ A&E, which could close for winter as early as September 21

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe