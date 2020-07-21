Burgh House appeals for lockdown art to display online

Curators at the Hampstead Museum and arts centre want the community to send in images of creative projects undertaken during the pandemic

Burgh House is collecting artworks, poetry and handicrafts made by locals during lockdown.

The Hampstead Museum and arts centre is appealing for contributions to display in an online exhibition later this year.

Curator Amber Turner said some had turned to art to boost their mental health and wellbeing during isolation.

“We’ve been inspired by the creativity and stories that people have shared with us over the past few months and as an organisation we are dedicated to promoting and celebrating the art and heritage of our local area,” she said.

“We want to collate some of the fantastic works of art produced during the Covid-19 pandemic, to reflect on the ways in which our community has responded to the various struggles that many of us have experienced, to celebrate the positivity that can be

found from creativity and to explore how art can make us feel more connected.”

She added that regardless of age, skill or area of expertise, those who may have discovered a new passion, or taken part in online classes during lockdown should submit their work in digital format.

“We are aware that art and wellbeing are subjective to each individual, so we welcome work of any medium – be it painting, embroidery, poetry, digital art, knitting,

dance or gardening – just so long as an image or recording of your

creation can be sent to us.”

To make a contribution email the curatorial team, museum@burghhouse.org.uk.