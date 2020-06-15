Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Greek sea goddess Keto will take a walk over Hampstead Heath

PUBLISHED: 10:30 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 15 June 2020

Clare O'Hagan as Keto on Paros and at Kenwood Hampstead and Pond Square Highgate

Clare O'Hagan as Keto on Paros and at Kenwood Hampstead and Pond Square Highgate

Archant

Artist Clare O’Hagan will be a living installation tracing a nine mile odyssey along the Fleet river to highlight plastic pollution on Greek islands like her beloved Paros

Clare O'Hagan as Keto on Paros and at Kenwood Hampstead and Pond Square HighgateClare O'Hagan as Keto on Paros and at Kenwood Hampstead and Pond Square Highgate

If you are wandering over the Heath on Friday and spot a figure in a decorated skirt and mask - then you have bumped into the Greek goddess Keto.

The artist behind this eco-themed living installation is Clare O’Hagan, and her walk from Hampstead to Blackfriars is in lieu of a cancelled exhibition on Paros.

“I had been working on it for three years and was really disappointed that it wasn’t going ahead,” says the Finchley artist.

She has been visiting the Greek island for a decade, and during one visit, became aware of how plastic pollution was devastating its natural beauty.

Clare O'Hagan as Keto on Paros and at Kenwood Hampstead and Pond Square HighgateClare O'Hagan as Keto on Paros and at Kenwood Hampstead and Pond Square Highgate

You may also want to watch:

“It’s an extraordinary place, where the footprint of history is visible under your feet, with remnants of civilisations 5,000 years old,” she says.

“I totally fell in love with it 10 years ago and spend every June there. I always get up early in the morning to go for a long hike. One morning three years ago after a storm, I found the bay covered in plastic bottles, coat hangers and fishing lines. I picked up what I could, and I was so angry and sad. I was watching the birds and thinking maybe there is a Greek god of the sea I can conjure.”

The god was actually a goddess - Keto - and O’Hagan decided to make an installation around the plastic debris, including a rock she found on the shore that resembled a Greek mask. Using a photographic print technique called cyanotype she exposed images of the plastic onto paper and cloth.

“I felt we all have a responsibility to highlight the destruction of the oceans and plastic pollution and decided to make some artefacts around it, and create a myth of Keto.”

But with her planned exhibition cancelled, and unable to visit her beloved island, O’Hagan has made herself a skirt and gloves decorated with cyanotypes and a replica of the stone mask. On Friday, when her exhibition was due to open, she will undertake a nine mile walk from Hampstead.

“During lockdown I decided to make her manifest using the imagery from the exhibition as a form of community engagement. Keto becomes real and will go on an odyssey from the source of the Fleet river at Kenwood to Parliament Hill to Kentish Town, then following the Fleet to the Thames at Blackfriars. And when restrictions are lifted, she is going back to Paros.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Gabriella turns 6 while her mum remains in limbo and Iran’s ‘games’ continue

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

Black Lives Matter: Principal of Central School of Speech and Drama resigns and admits racist comments after students and alumni slammed ‘overt racism’

Gavin henderson outside Royal Central School Speech and Drama

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Gabriella turns 6 while her mum remains in limbo and Iran’s ‘games’ continue

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

Black Lives Matter: Principal of Central School of Speech and Drama resigns and admits racist comments after students and alumni slammed ‘overt racism’

Gavin henderson outside Royal Central School Speech and Drama

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Mitchell confirms Arsenal exit

Arsenal Women's Emma Mitchell during the SSE Women's FA Cup Semi Final match at the Marine Travel Arena, Liverpool.

Tottenham defender Davies relishing Manchester United clash on return

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Italian sportwear giant Kappa is the new official supplier of the Isthmian League

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

Camden Council turns green in Grenfell Tower tribute on third anniversary of fire

Camden Council's builiding in 5 Pancras Square lit green to mark the Grenfell Tower fire three years on. Picture: Camden Council
Drive 24