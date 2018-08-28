Art: Alistair Tredigger, Vicar of St Luke’s Hampstead

Artist and parishioner Mick Bray has thanked his Hampstead vicar by painting his portrait

Grateful parishioners have presented a Hampstead vicar with a portrait to thank him for twenty years of service.

Artist Mick Bray completed the painting of St Luke’s vicar The Revd Alistair Tresidder and presented it to the long-serving clergyman on behalf of the church’s Evergreen group.

He explained: “It’s a thank-you gift from the Evergreens; a very active group for retired people who meet and have entertainment and talks. It’s an important little group and Alistair has been so supportive. I happen to be a member, I have supported them and they have supported me in difficult times. It seemed an appropriate present.”

The gift was not a surprise since Revd Tresidder sat three times for the portrait, which shows him relaxing on his sofa with a picture of his family behind him.

“He’s a very relaxed vicar. So approachable, honest and friendly. He only wears his robes for formal occasions like christenings and weddings,” adds Mr Bray, who is a congregation member at the church in Kidderpore Avenue.

“He really is the hub of the community. We have a good congregation of well over 100 on Sunday mornings and lots of different events. The Free School which is in the crypt is oversubscribed - I have just been the Father Christmas at the church party.”

The 80-year-old studied at Canterbury School of Art and had a long, successful career as an advertising art and creative director before resuming his love of drawing and fulfilling portrait commissions which include painting outgoing BBC director general Mark Thompson.

He also continues to play jazz in retirement and is an active member of The London Sketch Club.

“It’s absolutely essential to study your subject and their mannerisms,” he adds.

“I like to do a little video on my iPad so you can see the way they move. It gives you clues as to their real self. And of course we talk while I am working. There is nothing worse than sitting in silence.”

It is understood that Revd Tresidder plans to hang the painting in the room where he writes his sermons.