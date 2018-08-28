Art Exhibition: Andrew Marr and Adrian Hemming, Thrown Contemporary

The Bathers original drawing by Andrew Marr Archant

The Primrose Hill broadcaster and his friend and mentor stage a joint exhibition in Highgate

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fragment, original drawing by Adrian Hemming Fragment, original drawing by Adrian Hemming

Highgate art gallery Thrown Contemporary kicks off its exhibition programme for 2019 with a joint show by Primrose Hill broadcaster Andrew Marr and his mentor - acclaimed artist Adrian Hemming.

The BBC presenter had been an occasional painter of “quietly representational landscapes, still lives and people I know” until a serious stroke in 2013 led him to focus on art as a method of rehabilitation.

That in turn led to a change in style from realism to creating work that was more abstract.

It was at this point that Marr met Hemming through a chance encounter, followed by a studio visit. Their mutual love of painting over many hours discussing art, forged a friendship that Marr has described as “both wonderful luck and a lifeline”.

fragment fragment

Hemming had already exhibited internationally and sold work to public and private collections, so when galleries began to hear about the pairing, Hemming and Marr were invited to exhibit together.

The Highgate exhiition is their third joint show and showcases new new work by both artists.

Adrian Hemming & Andrew Marr, Fragments & Drawings runs at Thrown in Highgate High Street from February 1-24.

The gallery, which opened in March 2018 as a platform for contemporary art, will also host one of its popular supper clubs on Feburary 21 attended by both artists. Further details at throwncontemporary.co.uk.