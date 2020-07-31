Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Rising young artist Ania Hobson to exhibit at Catto Gallery

PUBLISHED: 14:26 31 July 2020

Ania Hobson shows her work at The Catto Gallery in Hampstead in September

Ania Hobson shows her work at The Catto Gallery in Hampstead in September

Archant

Ania won the Young Artist Prize at the 2018 BP portrait award with her painting of two women artists, and her depiction of fellow millennial women as independent “world-changing” creatures continues with her Hampstead solo debut

Ania Hobson shows her work at The Catto Gallery in Hampstead in SeptemberAnia Hobson shows her work at The Catto Gallery in Hampstead in September

Portrait painter Ania Hobson holds her debut London solo show at Hampstead’s Catto Gallery next month.

The 30-year-old, who won the Young Artist prize at the 2018 BP Portrait awards, unveils her latest work which features her fellow millennials as independent women often in workwear and chunky boots.

Ania’s latest oils build on the contemporary figurative style that saw her portrait of two female painters win the National Portrait Gallery competition from more than 2,600 entries.

Hobson’s sitters have an insouciant quality that speaks to an a rising feminist consciousness. She strives to avoid perfection, preferring to exaggerate her figures and allowing her emotions and experiences to guide her work.

Ania Hobson shows her work at The Catto Gallery in Hampstead in SeptemberAnia Hobson shows her work at The Catto Gallery in Hampstead in September

“I like celebrating modern day women but I avoid painting them in a stereotypically feminine way,” she says.

“Women artists are now breaking through and becoming recognised for what we do, and I want to be part of that movement. I am trying to make my mark in a man’s world and I want to help portray women as strong, world-changing creatures.

You may also want to watch:

“This is a big moment for me. I could not be more thrilled to have my first solo show at a major UK gallery.”

Ania Hobson shows her work at The Catto Gallery in Hampstead in SeptemberAnia Hobson shows her work at The Catto Gallery in Hampstead in September

Hobson is the great-granddaughter of Polish artist Edward Trojanowski, and began

painting at an early age in her native East Anglia where she was raised on a smallholding near Saxmundham.

She graduated in 2011, with a degree in fine art from Suffolk University and went on to study at the Princes Drawing School in London, and Italy’s Florence Academy of Art.

Last year, she was invited to exhibit at the Venice Biennale as part

of a group show called Personal Structures – Identities.

She now works from studios in Woodbridge Suffolk.

Ania Hobson’s show runs September 5-23 at Catto Gallery, Heath Street, Hampstead.

cattogallery.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against ‘elitist’ charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

New cycle bridge, park and housing among changes mooted for Kentish Town, Gospel Oak and Dartmouth Park

The map of the planning framework, stretching from Gospel Oak down into Kentish Town. Picture: Camden Council

Old White Bear sale could see pub reopen after six years

The Old White Bear in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against ‘elitist’ charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

New cycle bridge, park and housing among changes mooted for Kentish Town, Gospel Oak and Dartmouth Park

The map of the planning framework, stretching from Gospel Oak down into Kentish Town. Picture: Camden Council

Old White Bear sale could see pub reopen after six years

The Old White Bear in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Gunners going in search of a third FA Cup final triumph against fierce London rivals

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates with the trophy after his side win the FA Cup final during the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Gameplan for growth delivers for female football

The Gameplan for Growth was published as a formal strategy for the development of women’s and girls’ football in England

Arsenal boss Arteta draws on Wenger’s support ahead of FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at Villa Park

Beautiful challenge for boss Arteta to bring The Arsenal ‘back to where it belongs’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) shakes hands with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (right) after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge

Hornsey Foodbank set up in Campsbourne school amid steep Universal Credit rise in Haringey

Food bank helpers including volunteer Katrin Hood, Hornsey councillors Dana Carlin, Elin Weston and Adam Jogee, and Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West. Picture: Polly Hancock