Get lost in Vegas

PUBLISHED: 12:50 04 July 2019

Archant

North London artist Emma Loizides shows her oils depicting 'Americana' at Lauderdale House

A colourful exhibition inspired by America's magnificent beaches, dazzling skylines and evocative street scenes is running at Lauderdale House.

Emma Loizides is a self taught artist who paints mostly in oils and combines elements of pop art and bright cityscapes or landscapes.

Americana is inspired by the former banker's travels to New York, Miami, Las Vegas and California.

After Studying Spanish at university, she spent years working in the finance industry, but began painting again after being inpsired by the architecture and skyline of Canary Wharf.

2013 saw her first London solo show and she has gone on to exhibit in a Society of Women Artists group show, the ING discerning eye exhibition at Mall Galleries, and the NOA at the Royal College of Arts.

She takes inspiration from artists such as Jasper Johns, Peter Blake and Wassily Kandinsky; "for his theories on the effects that art has on the emotions."

Her subjects in Americana include sandy beaches, retro ice cream vans, and tropical palm trees.

"I take out the people and cars, as I like the quiet of early morning and beauty of the empty streets and architecture," she says.

"I've experimented with new ideas, mediums and techniques including gilding, collage, fine layers of resin, and big blobs of colours to fine mists of luminous spray. I hope they are refreshing happy paintings that uplift the audience."

Americana runs until July 22 at Lauderdale House in Highgate.

