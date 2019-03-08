Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Royal Society of British Artists inspired by Alexandra Palace's gloriously restored theatre

PUBLISHED: 11:47 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 01 July 2019

Art show inspired by Alexandra Palace at the Mall Galleries Yellow Dwarf at the Palace by Mick Davies

Art show inspired by Alexandra Palace at the Mall Galleries Yellow Dwarf at the Palace by Mick Davies

Archant

Artworks showing the history, restoration and extravagant past productions at the Muswell Hill landmark go on show at Mall Galleries

Art show inspired by Alexandra Palace at the Mall Galleries Knife Thrower's Assistant by Anthony YatesArt show inspired by Alexandra Palace at the Mall Galleries Knife Thrower's Assistant by Anthony Yates

Alexandra Palaces's mothballed Victorian theatre was gloriously restored and reopened last December.

Following a tour of the venue with the Friends of the Theatre during the restoration, a group of artists were inspired by its history and extravagant past productions to create artworks.

Richard Smith from the Friends of Alexandra Palace Theatre said "We invited Royal Society of British Artists members on a special tour. They were given time to take it in, take pictures - and some were able to return. It's an inspiring space - especially while it was being brought back to life - which is why so many of them took it to heart and produced such an amazing diversity of artworks."

A selection are on display at Mall Galleries in Mayfair until July 14, as part of a 500-piece RBA exhibition.

Art show inspired by Alexandra Palace at the Mall GalleriesArt show inspired by Alexandra Palace at the Mall Galleries

On July 8, artists will talk about their work alongside Alexandra Palace's CEO, Louise Stewart.

Mr Smith adds: "Most of us know Alexandra Palace as the location for the first BBC broadcasts in November 1936. When the Palace first opened in 1873, it was called 'The People's Palace' and attracted over 120,000 visitors to its concert hall, art galleries, museum, lecture hall, library and large theatre.

"It lasted sixteen days before being destroyed by fire. Re-built and re-opened in 1875, it suffered a second fire in 1980. The blaze has been recreated by Annie Boisseau, the newest member of the Society, whose contemporary romantic landscape painting fits the dramatic scene perfectly.

You may also want to watch:

"Within the 1875 Palace and untouched by the second fire was a theatre with seating for 3,000. Its stage incorporated cutting edge technology to allow the performers to disappear, reappear and be propelled into the air, much used in the very first show, a pantomime, 'The Yellow Dwarf'."

It was descriptions of the show that inspired artist Mick Davies. "For me, this project is all about the acts rather than the surroundings, about the shows that amazed the audiences by the special effects that were new in those days - exploding cannons, people vaulting out of trap doors. It seemed bizarre. I just wanted that kind of excitement," he said.

The theatre closed some 80 years ago. It was neglected and used as a scenery store by the BBC until the 1950s, before being left to fall into disrepair.

The decaying space, with many of its features intact, inspired RBA artists like Austin Cole who visited during the restoration: "My first impression as I walked into the theatre was, what an amazing space. It really was quite overwhelming - the building work, the renovation, the noise, the movement. What I focussed on was the drama of the light coming in from the back of the stage."

Anthony Yates' Knife Thrower's Assistant recalls the daredevil circus performers who amazed the Ally Pally crowds over the decades.

The sense of history and connection with the past is tangible.

The exhibition runs 4 to 14 July at Mall Galleries www.mallgalleries.org.uk

The Rebirth of Alexandra Palace Theatre talk and screening takes place on Monday 8 July 2pm

Printmaker Austin Cole RBA will talk about Printing Alexandra Palace on Tuesday 9 July, 11am to 1pm.

Most Read

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

Free Nazanin hunger strike over: Nazanin and Richard call time on fortnight-long fast

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, is embraced by his mother and father outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London after ending his hunger strike. Ratcliffe ended his hunger strike after his imprisoned wife ended her own hunger strike after 15 days in an Iran jail. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Max Arthur obituary: Much-loved Hampstead and Crouch End ladies’ man who revolutionised military history

Max Arthur in military gear working. Picture: Ruth Cowen

CCTV identifies mysterious fly-tipper as chair of Hampstead residents’ association and Royal Free doctor

Robin Woolfson with his wife Victoria, outside Mr McKay's house. Picture: Barry McKay

South End Green Festival draws in thousands of visitors for yet another year

Crowds at the South End Green Festival. Picture: Harry Taylor

Most Read

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

Free Nazanin hunger strike over: Nazanin and Richard call time on fortnight-long fast

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, is embraced by his mother and father outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London after ending his hunger strike. Ratcliffe ended his hunger strike after his imprisoned wife ended her own hunger strike after 15 days in an Iran jail. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Max Arthur obituary: Much-loved Hampstead and Crouch End ladies’ man who revolutionised military history

Max Arthur in military gear working. Picture: Ruth Cowen

CCTV identifies mysterious fly-tipper as chair of Hampstead residents’ association and Royal Free doctor

Robin Woolfson with his wife Victoria, outside Mr McKay's house. Picture: Barry McKay

South End Green Festival draws in thousands of visitors for yet another year

Crowds at the South End Green Festival. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

QPR sign Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Luke Amos, who has signed for QPR on loan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Sanchez’s Copa America dream comes to an end

Colombia players in a huddle (pic: Aaron Chown/PA).

Urban beaches return to Brent Cross and JW3

The Beach at Brent Cross

Avenue Nursery: Haringey Council approves bid to expand Highgate nursery despite concerns about noise and traffic

Four of the residents of Jacksons Lane who opposed the expansion of neighbouring nursery. From left Ebrahim Ali, Mike Klein, Rani Jowell and Susan Ali with campaign literature. Picture: Polly Hancock

St Jude’s Proms raises £60,000 for charity

School Prom
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists