Logo

A-level results day 2019: UCS Hampstead's head pays tribute to 'hard work and bonhomie' of pupils

PUBLISHED: 14:27 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 15 August 2019

A group of A-level pupils celebrate their results outside UCS Hampstead in Frognal. Picture: UCS Hampstead

A group of A-level pupils celebrate their results outside UCS Hampstead in Frognal. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Archant

Nearly 60 per cent of pupils at UCS Hampstead got at least three A or A* grades, as the school in Frognal celebrates a set of bumper results.

UCS Hampstead pupils jump for joy on A-level results day as they celebrate their grades, the school's second best in its history. Picture: UCS HampsteadUCS Hampstead pupils jump for joy on A-level results day as they celebrate their grades, the school's second best in its history. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Amongst them, eight bursary pupils received at least three A grades each, and will go on to study courses including maths, English and physics at Durham, Edinburgh and Bath.

You may also want to watch:

The head girl, Mayi Hughes, has been awarded a scholarship to study at Harvard, turning down an offer at Princeton. She is among nine pupils crossing "the pond" to study in America.

She said: "The help UCS gave me with my application was excellent. They assigned me a counsellor and having one-to-one sessions ensured my application was as strong as it could be. I was [consequently] offered places at both Harvard and Princeton."

In total 17 pupils got four A* grades. 75 per cent of the exams taken at UCS were graded as an A or A*. 93pc were either A*, A or B. They are the second best haul in the Gower's history.

Headmaster, Mark Beard said: "These superb achievements reflect the hard work and bonhomie fostered by this year group. It shows what can happen when pupils, staff and parents all pull together."

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs Women ready for life in Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

North Middlesex focused and ready for battle against Richmond

Max Harris of North Middlesex helped his team defeat Richmond in the T20 Cup earlier this year (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hampstead & Westminster’s Calnan delighted to earn England call for EuroHockey Championships

England's Will Calnan (pic England Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists