A-level results day 2019: UCS Hampstead's head pays tribute to 'hard work and bonhomie' of pupils

A group of A-level pupils celebrate their results outside UCS Hampstead in Frognal. Picture: UCS Hampstead Archant

Nearly 60 per cent of pupils at UCS Hampstead got at least three A or A* grades, as the school in Frognal celebrates a set of bumper results.

UCS Hampstead pupils jump for joy on A-level results day as they celebrate their grades, the school's second best in its history. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Amongst them, eight bursary pupils received at least three A grades each, and will go on to study courses including maths, English and physics at Durham, Edinburgh and Bath.

The head girl, Mayi Hughes, has been awarded a scholarship to study at Harvard, turning down an offer at Princeton. She is among nine pupils crossing "the pond" to study in America.

She said: "The help UCS gave me with my application was excellent. They assigned me a counsellor and having one-to-one sessions ensured my application was as strong as it could be. I was [consequently] offered places at both Harvard and Princeton."

In total 17 pupils got four A* grades. 75 per cent of the exams taken at UCS were graded as an A or A*. 93pc were either A*, A or B. They are the second best haul in the Gower's history.

Headmaster, Mark Beard said: "These superb achievements reflect the hard work and bonhomie fostered by this year group. It shows what can happen when pupils, staff and parents all pull together."