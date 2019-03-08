Logo

A-level results day 2019: Henrietta Barnett's pupils show 'exceptional' leadership skills in exam year

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 August 2019

Henrietta Barnett pupils check their results outside the school in Central Square, Hampstead Garden Suburb. Picture: Henrietta Barnett

Henrietta Barnett pupils check their results outside the school in Central Square, Hampstead Garden Suburb. Picture: Henrietta Barnett

Archant

The head of Henrietta Barnett school in Hampstead Garden Suburb has paid tribute to its cohort of students, on a day where 70 per cent of A-level grades achieved by pupils were A* or A grades.

26 pupils got into Oxbridge universities, while nearly three times that number got A* or A grades in at least three subjects.

You may also want to watch:

The all-girls school, which was founded in 1911, had 92pc of grades which were A* to B.

Del Cooke, the head at the fee-paying school and sixth form paid tribute to the year group and their results: "We are delighted that our students have again achieved impressive results.

"The reformed A-levels provide additional challenges and it is to the great credit of both students and teachers that they have done so well. The year group have been an absolute delight, displaying exceptional leadership qualities and contributing to the extensive extra-curricular life of the school.

"We wish them all the very best as they head off to top universities to study a wide range of subjects. We want to thank them for all they have done to make [the school] such a caring community and we look forward to hearing about the wonderful things they will all go on to do in the future."

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

‘Outsiders’ Hampstead looking to keep on roll

Hampstead captain Matt Watson in the field (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Spurs Women ready for life in Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

North Middlesex focused and ready for battle against Richmond

Max Harris of North Middlesex helped his team defeat Richmond in the T20 Cup earlier this year (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists