A-level results day 2019: Henrietta Barnett's pupils show 'exceptional' leadership skills in exam year

Henrietta Barnett pupils check their results outside the school in Central Square, Hampstead Garden Suburb. Picture: Henrietta Barnett Archant

The head of Henrietta Barnett school in Hampstead Garden Suburb has paid tribute to its cohort of students, on a day where 70 per cent of A-level grades achieved by pupils were A* or A grades.

26 pupils got into Oxbridge universities, while nearly three times that number got A* or A grades in at least three subjects.

The all-girls school, which was founded in 1911, had 92pc of grades which were A* to B.

Del Cooke, the head at the fee-paying school and sixth form paid tribute to the year group and their results: "We are delighted that our students have again achieved impressive results.

"The reformed A-levels provide additional challenges and it is to the great credit of both students and teachers that they have done so well. The year group have been an absolute delight, displaying exceptional leadership qualities and contributing to the extensive extra-curricular life of the school.

"We wish them all the very best as they head off to top universities to study a wide range of subjects. We want to thank them for all they have done to make [the school] such a caring community and we look forward to hearing about the wonderful things they will all go on to do in the future."