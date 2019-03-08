A-level results day 2019: Record-breaking day 'great' for Highgate School pupils and school says head

Highgate School Sixth Form pupils James Waxley and Bea Twentyman after getting their A-level results. Picture: Harry Taylor Archant

It was a "great" day for pupils at Highgate School as they celebrated record results, according to Highgate School head Adam Pettitt this morning.

Highgate School pupils celebrate A-level results. Left to right. Aiden Tsen, Hongi Han and Ase Anifowose. Picture: Highgate School/Clare Goldsworthy Highgate School pupils celebrate A-level results. Left to right. Aiden Tsen, Hongi Han and Ase Anifowose. Picture: Highgate School/Clare Goldsworthy

Sixth formers gathered at the school from 7.45am this morning in North Road. The fee paying-mixed school saw 76 per cent of all grades achieved by pupils reach an A* or an A. 38 students got a clean sweep of three A*s or more.

Mr Pettitt, who has been at the school for 13-years said: "This is a great day for the kids and great to see them having achieved record results for Highgate and themselves.

"Highgate's students rose to the challenge and we are very proud of these outstanding results."

Some of the students celebrating include Bea Twentyman and James Waxley.

Students react to getting their A-level results in Highgate School's library on results day. Picture: Highgate School/Clare Goldsworthy Students react to getting their A-level results in Highgate School's library on results day. Picture: Highgate School/Clare Goldsworthy

The duo, who both live in Hampstead, got top marks in their subjects.

Bea got A*s in English and French and an A in history.

Meanwhile James got an A* in politics, an A in economics and a B in maths.

Speaking to the Ham&High in the school's library, Bea said that the wait for results had been "horrible."

She added: "I found the waiting was the worst bit. I think if I had done badly I'd rather just know!"

They were both delighted with their results and looking forward to what the future holds. James is off to study at the University of Pennsylvania in Philidelphia and Bea will be staying on to work at Channing and organising an environmental conference for schools in September, to be held at Highgate School. She had led the school's environmental committee during her time in the sixth form.

Meanwhile James said he was "excited" for his move to America next week. "I am ready for this new change. I didn't want to stay in England and have always wanted to go over to America," he said.

He also admitted it will be "weird" not returning to the school in September, after eleven years as a Cholmeleian.

"I was saying to my teacher that I'm getting Stockholm Syndrome, just being back here today. The school has helped me a huge amount," said James.

Other high achieving pupils included Hongi Han, Aiden Tsen and Ase Anifowose. Hongi who is off to study financial maths and statistics got three A*s and an A. Meanwhile 17-year-old Ase got A grades in music and maths, and is off to study law at York, a year earlier than many of her coursemates.

Aiden, who got four A*s, will be staying on at Highgate to mentor pupils with a view to studying chemistry next year.

"It has not sunk in," said Aiden. "I'm thrilled, and even though I'm going on a gap year, having four A*s is good."

Bea's grades were a sign of a strong language grades for Highgate School, with 15 pupils set to go on and study them at university.

The results, with 100pc A* and A grade equivalents in French, German and Russian bucked the decline nationally in languages, something the British Council described as a "real concern.

Mr Pettitt said: "As a linguist I'm just delighted to see five modern languages strongly represented in our results. It speaks volumes for the open-mindedness and cultural ambition of our pupils."