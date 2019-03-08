Logo

Abacus Belsize School: Free school launches renewed bid to take over former Hampstead police station

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 22 May 2019

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

Abacus School Belsize has launched its latest attempt to open in the former Hampstead Police Station in Rosslyn Hill.

After a consultation last year, it has submitted plans to Camden Council to turn it into a school for 210 pupils.

Previous plans for a 420-pupil site were rejected in 2016 because of "over development."

Now the school is hoping a smaller proposal will win round Camden planners, so they can move into the police station in 2021.

Under the plans, the school would build classrooms in the main building for reception to year four. Meanwhile years five and six would be housed in a converted stable block outside.

A new school hall would be built at the back of the station, and the magistrates' court would be turned into co-working business space for 16 people. Hampstead BID has expressed an interest in running it.

The Grade II-listed station was designed by John Butler Dixon and opened in 1913. A hundred years later it was closed by London mayor Boris Johnson and sold to the Department for Education for £14.1million.

You may also want to watch:

Abacus opened in September 2013 to address the "Belsize black hole" of having no secular primary schools in the area.

It is based in Camley Street. It's lease expires in 2022.

However opponents have pointed out that the police station is outside its Belsize catchment area, and that Camden has the lowest fertility rate in the country, amid falling school rolls.

There has also been concern about a potential increase in traffic, but Abacus' plans include a "green travel plan" that includes "physical, promotional and educational" measures to enforce it.

The school currently has 140 pupils on its books. It was oversubscribed by five times for its reception places last year, with half of the applications coming from Belsize.

In a letter to councillors urging them to back the scheme, headteacher Vicki Briody said: "The reality is without this planning approval Abacus remains with an uncertain future. Families in Belsize Park go back to being in the black hole of school offers, young families move out of the area and the community loses its valuable assets, its people."

The Heath and Hampstead Society, and Hampstead Community for Responsible Development (HCRD) oppose the new plans.

Andrew Neale, from HCRD said: "The application is based on the school being different. All the children will walk. That doesn't happen in any other Hampstead school, as anyone here will know. It's outside its catchment area, you can't make up more nonsense than this."

The deadline to submit comments on the proposal is June 4. You can do so here: https://contact.camden.gov.uk/planning-search/ quoting reference 2019/2375/P.

Most Read

Primrose Hill fire: Forty firefighters tackling blaze at block of flats

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire

‘Happy child, chaotic management’: Leadership at troubled Hampstead private school criticised by Ofsted despite safety improvements

The upper school in West Heath Road, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Knifepoint robbers target Hampstead dad outside his front door

The corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane in Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

UCL Academy: Sixth formers stopped from sitting A-levels weeks before exams set to take place

New UCL Academy at Swiss Cottage

Maida Vale robbery: Five men detained after moped raid on jewellers’

Amir Jewellery in Maida Vale. Picture: Google

Most Read

Primrose Hill fire: Forty firefighters tackling blaze at block of flats

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire

‘Happy child, chaotic management’: Leadership at troubled Hampstead private school criticised by Ofsted despite safety improvements

The upper school in West Heath Road, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Knifepoint robbers target Hampstead dad outside his front door

The corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane in Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

UCL Academy: Sixth formers stopped from sitting A-levels weeks before exams set to take place

New UCL Academy at Swiss Cottage

Maida Vale robbery: Five men detained after moped raid on jewellers’

Amir Jewellery in Maida Vale. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Abacus Belsize School: Free school launches renewed bid to take over former Hampstead police station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Henrikh Mkhitaryan made ‘very personal decision’ to miss Europa League final according to Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery speaks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery keen to make history in the Europa League final

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens much more prepared for Premiership semi than 2017 says Kruis

Saracens George Kruis and Saracens Maro Itoje celebrate winning the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PA

Coach Allen discusses partnership of former Tottenham under-18 managers

Scott Parker alongside Fulham first-team coach Matt Wells, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, during a Premier League match at Leicester City (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists