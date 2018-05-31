Logo

Black Lives Matter: Principal of Central School of Speech and Drama resigns and admits racist comments after students and alumni slammed ‘overt racism’

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 12 June 2020

Gavin henderson outside Royal Central School Speech and Drama

The principal of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (RCSSD) has resigned after students raised concerns about racist behaviour and a culture of “systemic racism” at the prestigious Swiss Cottage college.

Professor Gavin Henderson apologised “unreservedly” to students of colour after much criticised comments made at an event called “Dear White Central” in 2018 which he said undermined the drama school’s credibility.

He had claimed to introduce diversity quotas would risk damaging the school’s “standards”.

In response to a message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement from the RCSSD, current and former students colour signed an open letter republished by the BBC saying: “Words and actions of open and overt racism - primarily by staff towards students - have taken place on a consistent and regular basis without respite or consequence.”

Former Doctor Who supremo Russell T Davies and Young Vic artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah were among the notable performing arts figures to sign the letter.

Professor Henderson said: “I apologise unreservedly for the lived experiences of students of colour during my time as principal of Central.  “Our systems failed and I must take ultimate responsibility for that. The comments I made at the Dear White Central event in 2018 have undermined the credibility of Central and the action plan made after that event, and caused lasting pain and damage to the community. I accept that they were racist, and this I will regret forever. I do not expect forgiveness or understanding but I apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

Prof Henderson’s interim replacements, Debbie Scully and Professor Ross Brown said the school had been “complicit” in systemic and institutional racism, and there had been a lack of effective change.

The RCSSD’s governing body has announced a number of measures to enact “tranformational change” and these “decolonising” its curriculum, improving the representation of people of colour in its hierarchy, amplifying Black and minority voices, and revamping its complaints system.  Ms Scully and Prof Brown also said: “Central will now urgently investigate every complaint we have received, including those in recent days. We will undertake this swiftly and take the strongest possible action where necessary.”

Drive 24