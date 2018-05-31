Logo

West Hampstead pupils make and deliver yoga cards for children without gardens

PUBLISHED: 12:41 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 06 May 2020

Working on the design. Picture: The Mulberry House School



Children of key workers from a West Hampstead school have been making and delivering yoga cards for kids without gardens.

Pupils and staff out on delivery duties. Picture: The Mulberry House SchoolPupils and staff out on delivery duties. Picture: The Mulberry House School

Pupils aged two to seven from The Mulberry House School - still in class while their parents go to work - created the graphic cards showing yoga poses they learned during lockdown such as as ‘Penguin’, ‘Elephant’ and ‘Meerkat’.

With the help of teachers Marc Andrews and Chloe O’Connell Jones, the children posted the cards through local homes’ letterboxes with the note: “Dear Neighbours, we have created some yoga cards for people who do not have a garden. We hope you enjoy them and stay safe and healthy. Lots of love from The Mulberry House School.”

Victoria Playford, headteacher of the private school in Minster Road, said: “The children have been really enjoying learning various yoga poses at school and they thought that it would be an ideal exercise for other children who might not have a garden to go into during the lockdown.

“I am really proud that they have taken the initiative and are doing something for other children in the community.”

Two of the cards showing yoga poses to try out at home. Picture: The Mulberry House SchoolTwo of the cards showing yoga poses to try out at home. Picture: The Mulberry House School

Stretching for the letterbox. Picture: The Mulberry House SchoolStretching for the letterbox. Picture: The Mulberry House School

The note posted to people's homes. Picture: The Mulberry House SchoolThe note posted to people's homes. Picture: The Mulberry House School

