West Hampstead pupils make and deliver yoga cards for children without gardens
PUBLISHED: 12:41 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 06 May 2020
Archant
Children of key workers from a West Hampstead school have been making and delivering yoga cards for kids without gardens.
Pupils aged two to seven from The Mulberry House School - still in class while their parents go to work - created the graphic cards showing yoga poses they learned during lockdown such as as ‘Penguin’, ‘Elephant’ and ‘Meerkat’.
With the help of teachers Marc Andrews and Chloe O’Connell Jones, the children posted the cards through local homes’ letterboxes with the note: “Dear Neighbours, we have created some yoga cards for people who do not have a garden. We hope you enjoy them and stay safe and healthy. Lots of love from The Mulberry House School.”
Victoria Playford, headteacher of the private school in Minster Road, said: “The children have been really enjoying learning various yoga poses at school and they thought that it would be an ideal exercise for other children who might not have a garden to go into during the lockdown.
“I am really proud that they have taken the initiative and are doing something for other children in the community.”
