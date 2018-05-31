Muswell Hill primary school staff recreate Disney classics for pupils
PUBLISHED: 12:12 13 May 2020
The all-singing all-dancing teachers at a primary school in Muswell Hill have recreated Disney classics the during coronavirus lockdown.
Staff at Our Lady of Muswell Primary School have uploaded a video on YouTube, OLM Does Disney, in which they lip sync to famous Disney songs.
This includes Belle from Beauty and the Beast, You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story, A Whole New World from Aladdin, Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid and I Just Can’t Wait to Be King from The Lion King.
The staff hope it will cheer up their pupils, some of whom are stuck in flats and struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.
Announcing the video on Twitter, Our Lady of Muswell Primary School said: “The wait is over! Enjoy the Disney magic from your homes!”
Watch it at https://youtu.be/5UiIwHcLiNw
