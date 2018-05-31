Video

Muswell Hill primary school staff recreate Disney classics for pupils

Staff at Our Lady of Muswell Primary School have uploaded a video on YouTube, OLM Does Disney Archant

The all-singing all-dancing teachers at a primary school in Muswell Hill have recreated Disney classics the during coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at Our Lady of Muswell Primary School have uploaded a video on YouTube, OLM Does Disney, in which they lip sync to famous Disney songs.

You may also want to watch:

This includes Belle from Beauty and the Beast, You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story, A Whole New World from Aladdin, Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid and I Just Can’t Wait to Be King from The Lion King.

The staff hope it will cheer up their pupils, some of whom are stuck in flats and struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Announcing the video on Twitter, Our Lady of Muswell Primary School said: “The wait is over! Enjoy the Disney magic from your homes!”

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.

Watch it at https://youtu.be/5UiIwHcLiNw