North London kids create magazine, quiz MP about climate change and raise £1,200 for charity

Harry McAllester and Pippa Jeffers, who set up a magazine for ten-year olds. Picture: Pernilla Holmes Archant

A Harlesden 10-year-old interviewed an MP and helped create a magazine as part of a drive to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital.

THE-EP!C-cover Click here to download

Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.

Harry McAllester, who attends the Devonshire House school in Hampstead, and a team of other pupils jumped at the chance to put together the 55-page publication - which he's even convinced his dentist to sell to help raise money for the hospital's charity.

Harry was also lucky enough to interview Tulip Siddiq, the MP for where he used to live in Hampstead, about the climate crisis and air quality in north-west London.

He told the Kilburn Times: "It was really fun, and super important. We wanted to make a magazine for kids that made people think - none of the others out there for us do."

With articles on Brexit, the Beano and the environment, the team produced a professional-looking product, and took the chance to hold grown-ups to account.

Harry said discussing climate issues with Tulip Siddiq was a highlight.

"I enjoyed interviewing the MP," he said.

"It was important to talk about the planet and how we've ruined it."

Along with his co-editor Pippa Jeffers, Harry co-ordinated a team of 10 youngsters - with the occasional help of parents who "acted as PAs" and helped proof-read work.

Harry's mum Pernilla Homes told this newspaper: "I've been very proud of them all.

"Harry's had such a drive for it, and he's really taken up trying to sell Ep!c and raise money for Great Ormond Street.

"He's got a right entrepreneurial streak."

Pernilla said Harry's ambition came from having helped on a magazine while at school in America.

"They didn't have one at his [new] school," she said.

"And anyway he wanted it to be more ambitious.

"He has a subscription to The Week Junior and loves it, and thought kids could write stories like that, about things kids care about, but from their perspectives."

Now the students are looking forward to issue two - which is set to include a feature about the 20th birthday of the London Farmers Market organisation.