South Hampstead Junior School choir hit the high notes in competition win

South Hampstead Junior School's chamber choir, who have won Young Choir of the Year.. Picture: Bronac McNeill Bronac McNeill

South Hampstead’s junior school chamber choir has been named the Girls’ Day School Trust Young Choir of the Year.

In March, 32 pupils took to the stage at Cadogan Hall to perform Remember Me and a Spoonful of Sugar at the bi-annual competition.

The girls performed in front of a panel of judges, including Anna Lapwood, Cambridge’s Pembroke College’s director of music, and the University of Wolverhampton’s director of performance and outreach Kevin Stannard.

Casper Christensen, director of Junior School Music, said: “The standard of music and singing at South Hampstead is tremendous, with a sense of enjoyment to match.

“It was a joy to lead our chamber choir. I’m so proud of how the girls rose to the occasion, after putting in so much hard work, with a beautifully accomplished and deservedly winning performance.”