A-level results day 2019: Fortismere head teachers pay tribute to 'aspirational' students as school celebrates 'impressive' grades
PUBLISHED: 14:01 15 August 2019
Archant
Fortismere School is celebrating a set of "impressive" A-level exam results today.
20 per cent of students achieved at least three A grades, while 11pc were A*. More than 70pc were above a grade B.
Joint head teachers Zoe Judge and Jo Davey said the school was celebrating "another year of outstanding results at A-level, in the first year where students sat the new, more demanding exams."
The better than expected results has seen some students at the school in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill, enter clearing and adjustment to "trade up" their university offers, to go to a different institution or study a better course.
Ms Judge and Ms Davey added: "These outcomes will ensure that our students are in a strong position to access their first choice of University and will be able to embark on a range of competitive courses.
"This success comes at the end of two years of incredible hard work from our students who have once again demonstrated they are committed, aspirational and ambitious and we are delighted that they will be leaving school on such a high."