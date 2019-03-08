Logo

Tips for choosing between common and unusual A-level subjects

PUBLISHED: 16:32 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 30 July 2019

Students who go on to university are less likely to choose more unusual A-levels such as drama

Students who go on to university are less likely to choose more unusual A-levels such as drama

Archant

How to pick between core A-level subjects like maths and science and more unusual options

Drama, film studies, photography or environmental science aren't your typical A-level choices and students wishing to go to university tend to stick to more traditional subjects.

This may be a wise decision for some but others will want to step outside the box.

According to Which? University, A-level maths is the most popular A-level taken by students who go onto university. Biology, chemistry, psychology and English literature also fall into the top ten most popular university route subjects.

But what if you have a desire to study a more unusual A-level?

You may also want to watch:

The problem is that not all schools and colleges offer many subjects other than the traditional ones at A-level.

In fact, A-level archaeology has been scrapped. The exam board AQA said there would be no more new entrants for the subject. Alongside archaeology, history of art and classics A-levels have also been withdrawn.

Archaeology teacher Daniel Boatright, who is campaigning against the loss of the subject, said: "AQA is extremely naïve if it believes UK students will benefit from a curriculum of only the major subjects."

But the Russell Group says some advanced level subjects are more frequently required for entry to degree courses than others. These are known as 'facilitating' because choosing them at advanced level leaves open a wide range of options for university study. Facilitating subjects are biology, English Literature, history, geography, physics, maths and modern and classical languages.

The Russell Group advises: "If you don't know what you want to study at university, then it's a really good rule of thumb that taking two facilitating subjects will keep a wide range of degree courses open to you."

But does that still leave room for a non-traditional subject that could purely be chosen on grounds of enjoyment?

Many Russell Group universities publish a list of non-preferred subjects such as communication studies, accounting, home economics or music technology and if you do take them at A-level, they advise taking them as a fourth subject if you want to get into university.

Most Read

St John’s Wood fatal stabbing: Maida Vale man charged with murder as police appeal for witnesses

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

Deliveroo: Woman discharges herself from hospital to tell inquiry ‘don’t approve Swiss Cottage kitchens’

Deliveroo Editions Kitchen in Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock

St John’s Wood stabbing: Two arrested as police link killing with Queen’s Park knife attack

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Hampstead attempted robbery: Police appeal for witnesses over Platt’s Lane attack on Arsenal footballers

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

St John’s Wood fatal stabbing: Maida Vale man charged with murder as police appeal for witnesses

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

Deliveroo: Woman discharges herself from hospital to tell inquiry ‘don’t approve Swiss Cottage kitchens’

Deliveroo Editions Kitchen in Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock

St John’s Wood stabbing: Two arrested as police link killing with Queen’s Park knife attack

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Hampstead attempted robbery: Police appeal for witnesses over Platt’s Lane attack on Arsenal footballers

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hornsey up to third after crucial victory

Garfield Struthers in wicket-keeping action for Hornsey at Tivoli Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hampstead edge out North Middlesex in thriller

Hampstead's opening bowler Rich Banham helped his team to victory over North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Rose and Lloris back for Audi Cup

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose walks past the trophy after collecting his runner's up medal after the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Hampstead Heath to trial recycling bins as City of London Corporation says 80pc of Heath rubbish can be recycled

800 tonnes of rubbish is left on Hampstead Heath each year, and more than 80pc of it can be recycled

Deliveroo: Woman discharges herself from hospital to tell inquiry ‘don’t approve Swiss Cottage kitchens’

Deliveroo Editions Kitchen in Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists