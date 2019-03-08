Hornsey primary school reassures 'furious' parent their child won't be taught about Michael Jackson

Weston Park Primary School has reassured parents their children won't be taught about Michael Jackson this year. Pictures: Polly Hancock/PA Archant

A primary school has reassured parents their children will not be taught about Michael Jackson this year, after an "admin error" listed his music on the curriculum.

A "furious" parent contacted the Ham&High this week to say Weston Park Primary School in Hornsey had adopted a Year 6 music curriculum based around the star performer and his influence on music.

Given the renewed controversy surrounding Jackson following a documentary repeating long-standing allegations he was a paedophile, the parent hit out and said his daughter also felt "very uncomfortable" about the situation.

But the school head Katie Coombes has stressed the document was published by error and had not been updated from last year's curriculum, when youngsters were taught about Jackson in music classes.

The parent told this paper: "Given the current climate I do not believe this is in any way an appropriate subject matter for a young child.

"My daughter is 10 years old, and is sadly acutely aware of the current controversy surrounding Jackson and the allegations he would have faced. She feels very uncomfortable, and is worried. I am in turn furious.

"This is an utterly ignorant and misinformed decision to make, without first discussing it with parents. It shows a huge failing of the school management."

Ms Coombes said: "The school never had any intention of teaching this to our pupils this year.

"There was an administrative error and our curriculum document was not updated. Including Michael Jackson on the curriculum would absolutely not fit with the school's values."

Jackson, who died in 2009, is known as the King of Pop and he has the biggest selling album of all time, Thriller.

Numerous accusations of sexual abuse of children have been made against Jackson. In 1993 he settled out of court for $23million in 1993 after denying acusations he sexually molested 13-year-old Jordan Chandler.

In 2005 he was found not guilty of molesting Gavin Arvizo and two more lawsuits were filed following his death by Wade Robson and James Safechuck. They were dismissed for being filed too long after the alleged crimes.

Robson and Safechuck featured in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland earlier this year, which brought the allegations back into the spotlight.