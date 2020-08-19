‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

The first nursery in Haringey to be rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted is closing at the end of the month.

Brenda Pond (left), Hollybush Nursery's owner, and Patricia Rowe, deputy manager, who have worked together for 27 years. Picture: Hollybush Nursery Brenda Pond (left), Hollybush Nursery's owner, and Patricia Rowe, deputy manager, who have worked together for 27 years. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

Hollybush Nursery, in Redston Road, opened in 1991 but nearly 30 years later, its longstanding owner Brenda Pond said it was “time to move on”.

On August 28, Hollybush Nursery will close its doors for the final time.

Brenda, 70, said: “This nursery has been my labour of love.

“We’ve only advertised once, in 1991, and ever since then it’s all been word of mouth.

“A lot of the children who have come over the years, their parents actually came here as well.

“But all good things come to an end - you can’t go on too long.

“I’m 71 this year and I’ve got to think about staff and leave them enough time to do other things.

“I am sad, but it’s time to move on.”

Hollybush, a private nursery between Hornsey and Muswell Hill, is based out of an Edwardian house.

Its kids, aged two to five, eat only vegetarian food and the nursery’s focus on pastoral care sees children practice gardening, cooking and painting using natural materials.

Brenda, who lives locally to the nursery, was in born in Primrose Hill. She says nursery education has changed considerably since she kicked things off in 1991.

“The big change is that these days there isn’t so much emphasis on pastoral care – so we make sure social and emotional care is at the heart of everything we do,” Brenda said.

She continued: “I’ve been very, very privileged to do something for so long that I have absolutely loved and made such a difference with.

“When children meet you in the street and say ‘I remember you, you made such a difference’, it makes it all worth it.”

Hollybush, which has retained its outstanding Ofsted rating since its first award, has eight staff and caters for up to 28 pupils.

With the nursery’s closing date soon approaching, its current cohort of children have been placed in other nurseries for the beginning of the next term, or they are set to start primary school.

Brenda said she tried to pass on the nursery to keep it open, but that it wasn’t possible, in part due to costs.