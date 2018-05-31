Logo

Highgate Wood School cleaners' strike: Outsourced staff walk out and plan further action in living wage fight

PUBLISHED: 14:20 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 22 November 2019

Striking cleaning staff and supporters outside of Highgate Wood School. Picture: CAIWU

Striking cleaning staff and supporters outside of Highgate Wood School. Picture: CAIWU

Archant

Cleaners at Highgate Wood School are locked in a dispute with the contractor who employs them over its refusal to pay them the London Living Wage.

Striking cleaning staff and supporters outside of Highgate Wood School. Picture: CAIWUStriking cleaning staff and supporters outside of Highgate Wood School. Picture: CAIWU

The cleaning staff, who are employed by company the Lakethorne Group rather than the school themselves, walked out on strike just before a parents evening at the school at 4pm on November 12,

The workers, who are members of the Cleaners and Allied Independent Workers Union (CAIWU), have this week announced that they will be striking again on Tuesday December 10.

A spokesperson for the CAIWU said the strikes aim was "primarily aimed at securing the London Living Wage", but that members had also voted to strike over Lakethorne's pay regime for "special duties", alleged failures "to provide adequate materials" or to "equalise pay and annual leave entitlements". The cleaners also claim there has been "mismanagement" of working schedules.

The trade union told this newspaper that the school had tried to set up a meeting between the contractor and the workers to discuss the issues, but the Lakethorne Group had yet to agree to this.

Bruce Coker from the local CAIWU branch said: "They have been campaigning for six months for the London Living Wage but the employer has been refusing to discuss it.

"The school are kind of stuck in the middle."

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the Lakethorne Group said: "We are continuing to work closely with our employees in order to find a solution to the ongoing pay discussions. We are hopeful we will be able to work together to find a mutually acceptable position in the near future."

Highgate Wood School's headteacher Tony Cozier said: "We are actively trying to find an amicable and swift resolution to this matter that works for the cleaners and all involved.

"We're seeking to sit down round a table with the cleaners' representatives and Lakethorne, as well as ACAS (the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service), as a matter of urgency."

The London Living Wage is currently set at £10.75 an hour - it is independently set by the Living Wage Foundation.

It is understood that the Lakethorne Group has made two offers to the workers thus far, but neither have been accepted and that the "every effort" is being made by the school to facilitate a resolution.

Most Read

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon braced for difficult Tiverton Town test

Action from Hendon's clash at Swindon Supermarine (pic DBeechPhotography)

Seven-up Arsenal Women stroll past Bristol City

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema celebrates after she scores her side's fifth goal during the Women's League Cup match at Meadow Park, London.

‘It’s something I think we can win’ - Wingate & Finchley boss Knight targets success in Isthmian League Cup

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Highgate Wood School cleaners’ strike: Outsourced staff walk out and plan further action in living wage fight

Striking cleaning staff and supporters outside of Highgate Wood School. Picture: CAIWU

Police hunt man who asked teenager to ‘perform sex act’ in Kentish Town after following his bus

Police are appealing to find this man who they believe asked a teenager to perform a sex act on him. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists