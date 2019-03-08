Highgate School pupils install their own tubes to monitor air pollution

Environment-conscious pupils at Highgate School are doing their own air quality analysis in hope of encouraging more sustainable transport options.

The pupils have installed tubes that measure nitrogen dioxide levels at a number of strategic locations around the school's North Road and Bishopswood Road buildings.

Elliot Prescott, a logistics manager at Highgate School, said: “We must continue to employ our own efforts in the meantime.

“This includes promotion of walking, cycling and public transport as means of travelling to Highgate.

“Monitoring levels of air pollution around our school helps us gain a greater understanding of the present situation.”

The tubes will stay in place for three weeks – and the results will be reported back by pupils to school assemblies during June.