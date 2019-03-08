Logo

Highgate School pupils install their own tubes to monitor air pollution

PUBLISHED: 14:26 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 03 May 2019

Young Highgate School pupils have been installing diffusion tubes to measure air quality. Picture: Highgate School

Young Highgate School pupils have been installing diffusion tubes to measure air quality. Picture: Highgate School

Archant

Environment-conscious pupils at Highgate School are doing their own air quality analysis in hope of encouraging more sustainable transport options.

The pupils have installed tubes that measure nitrogen dioxide levels at a number of strategic locations around the school's North Road and Bishopswood Road buildings.

You may also want to watch:

Elliot Prescott, a logistics manager at Highgate School, said: “We must continue to employ our own efforts in the meantime.

“This includes promotion of walking, cycling and public transport as means of travelling to Highgate.

“Monitoring levels of air pollution around our school helps us gain a greater understanding of the present situation.”

The tubes will stay in place for three weeks – and the results will be reported back by pupils to school assemblies during June.

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Camden Town stabbing: Man left critical after being attacked outside Camden Town tube station

A 26-year-old was stabbed outside Camden Town Tube Station this morning. Picture; British Transport Police.

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen crawled away after knife attack ripped open his stomach – court hears

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Camden Town stabbing: Man left critical after being attacked outside Camden Town tube station

A 26-year-old was stabbed outside Camden Town Tube Station this morning. Picture; British Transport Police.

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen crawled away after knife attack ripped open his stomach – court hears

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Win at Bournemouth would boost confidence before Ajax trip, says Tottenham ace

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) and Ajax's David Neres during the Champions League semi-final, first leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Borough have wings clipped by Angels and miss out on play-off final

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at the end of the match at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Saracens hope to strike a blow against Chiefs

Saracens scrum-half Ben Spencer (pic: David Davies/PA)

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Highgate School pupils install their own tubes to monitor air pollution

Young Highgate School pupils have been installing diffusion tubes to measure air quality. Picture: Highgate School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists