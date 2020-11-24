Highgate School and Haringey Council open consultation on masterplan to modernise key school buildings

Comprehensive plans to transform and update many of Highgate School’s buildings are moving forward with an 81-page masterplan currently out for consultation.

Produced with the involvement of Haringey Council, the document – officially known as a “supplementary planning document” – was published on October 26.

Interested parties have until December 21 to comment.

The plan lays out the school’s aim of rebuilding and revamping a number of its facilities to increase accessibility and sustainability.

Over the next decade, the plan would see the school’s Mallinson Sports Centre in Bishopswood Road rebuilt,

The Richards Music Centre is also slated for redevelopment, and there are plans for new pre-prep classrooms for three to seven year-olds to be built.

The school also hopes to transform its Grade-II listed science labs in Southwood Lane, while using its Dyne House building for a new sixth-form centre.

Adam Pettit, headteacher at Highgate, said: “We have been working closely with the London Borough of Haringey to develop a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for the school estate which highlights our main ambitions for the coming decade.

“This investment programme is needed to conserve, refurbish, modernise and, in some cases, redevelop, key parts of the estate to meet the school’s long-term needs. We feel fortunate to be the custodians of several landmark historic buildings in Highgate village and welcome hearing from members of the local community on the SPD as part of the consultation process.”

Cllr Bob Hare (Lib Dem, Highgate) said he was encouraged by the plans and felt the community was engaging in a lively discussion over the detail of the plans.

He told this newspaper: “Broadly, it’s a positive thing, and there will now be a healthy debate. This is a consultation rather than a done deal.”

Many of the ideas discussed in the document have been subject to public exhibitions at the school, which is hoping to gain the community’s support.

In the document’s foreword, Cllr Matt White, Haringey’s planning chief, said the aim was to “give certainty to the local community about future development in the school’s estate”.

He added: “It is important to recognise that the school’s historic and contemporary buildings make a significant positive contribution to the built environment of the village. The SPD seeks to ensure that the school, in keeping with its past, continues to show great sensitivity in the conservation, repair and enhancement of its built heritage.”

It is understood that local councillors, the Highgate Society, the Highgate Neighbourhood Forum and the Highgate Conservation Area Advisory Committee are working on a joint response to the plans – but none wished to comment on it publicly at this time.

A public meeting is to be held on Wednesday November 25 with senior school figures talking councillors and the public through the main elements of the plan.

