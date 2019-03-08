Logo

Highgate Newtown Community Centre gets funding from council and church for expanded woodwork education programme

PUBLISHED: 13:08 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 25 September 2019

Brookfield Primary School pupils using the existing woodworking space. Picture: HNCC

Brookfield Primary School pupils using the existing woodworking space. Picture: HNCC

Archant

Brookfield Primary's pupils are among those delighted to be able to use a new woodwork facility set to open in a garage on the Whittington Estate after Camden allocated £110,000 to the project.

A generous £45,000 from the nearby St Anne's Church will also enable the Highgate Newtown Community Centre (HNCC) - which runs the woodwork programme - to hire an assistant to help run it.

The new wood shop will replace one in the community centre itself. and an expanded partnership with schools and community groups will see the likes of William Ellis School, Tufnell Park School and both the Camden and Islington young offending teams use the facility.

The church and the community centre have a longstanding partnership, vicar the Rev Andrew Meldrum also serves as a trustee of HNCC.

Robert Aitken, chair of the community centre's board of trustees, added: "I am delighted to welcome Camden Council's investment in a new woodwork shop for schools and the community, based in the garages of the Whittington Estate."

He also welcomed the centre's new partners and added it was part of a "Reaching Commnities Programme".

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We can only succeed if we come together on projects like this. We are particularly greatfull to the staff team, Ricky Jefferson and our new staff member Jessica Straw for their enthusiasm in setting out to make this project a great success."

Brookfield Primary's headteacher Laurel Fleck added: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Highgate Newtown Community Centre woodwork program.

"This is an excellent new addition to the creative work the children already engage in at Brookfield.

"The children have returned to school after their workshops full of enthusiasm, joy and pride in their work."

The council contribution comes from its community infrastructure levy (CIL) pot and is designed to ameliorate the effects of development on communities.

The current woodwork space is to be demolished as part of the rebuild of HNCC - with Camden Council in the process of building 41 homes of which seven are to be affordable - on the site in Bertram Street, N19.

Work is expected to finish in 2021.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two men charged with racially abusing Muswell Hill councillor on Tube train

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Chalk Farm double stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses while one victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition

A police cordon at Constable House where two men were stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council told to reinstate wrongly sacked senior manager and pay him £100k in lost wages

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Depression hits hard as husband Richard set for launch of international campaign against ‘state hostage-taking’ at UN

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Most Read

Two men charged with racially abusing Muswell Hill councillor on Tube train

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Chalk Farm double stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses while one victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition

A police cordon at Constable House where two men were stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council told to reinstate wrongly sacked senior manager and pay him £100k in lost wages

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Depression hits hard as husband Richard set for launch of international campaign against ‘state hostage-taking’ at UN

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate & Finchley bring in Knight as new manager after parting company with Clark

Steve Clark Manager of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Positives aplenty for Emery after Arsenal cruise past Forest in Carabao Cup

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

‘Perfect’ Martinelli earns Emery plaudits after Arsenal youngster stars in Carabao Cup win

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is congratulated on scoring the opening goal by manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steve Paston/PA

Spurs women skipper Schillaci wants better display at West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur women's Jenna Schillaci in action (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Holding praises defensive colleagues as Chambers shines in Carabao Cup win while Bellerin and Tierney make injury comebacks

Arsenal's Calum Chambers takes on Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists