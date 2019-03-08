Henrietta Barnett students in Shakespeare-themed world record attempt

“To be or not to be”, that’s the question almost three hundred pupils at the Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb are asking with their fingers crossed that their Shakespeare knowledge might just have bagged them a Guinness World Record.

To celebrate the bard's birthday on April 23, the school's Head of English Samantha Kay persuaded 292 eager students to recite five minutes' worth of his most famous dramatic speeches.

Wearing ruffs designed by the school's art department, the students – and four members of staff – stood and recited lines from As You Like It, Macbeth, Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet for five minutes,

Samantha told this newspaper: “It went really well. It's actually quite a lot of text to learn for five minutes!

“We had the whole school watching – the school got really behind it. People said it sounded a bit like a church recital, even.”

The staff and students are now hoping to submit enough evidence to Guinness in order to get the record approved, but might be waiting several months.