Logo

Hornsey School for Girls welcome women's campaigner Helen Pankhurst - who's a descendant of suffragette leaders Emmeline and Sylvia

PUBLISHED: 14:01 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 30 September 2019

Helen Pankhurst addresses students and Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: Care International / Toby Madden

Helen Pankhurst addresses students and Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: Care International / Toby Madden

CARE INTERNATIONAL/TOBY MADDEN

Hornsey School for Girls welcomed the great-granddaughter of suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst this week.

Helen Pankhurst, whose grandmother - and Emmeline's daughter - Sylvia was also a prominent activist, spoke to year 8 pupils at the Crouch End school about International Day of the Girl which takes place next month.

Helen, an ambassador for the charity Care International, held an assembly for the students and asked them what they would do, "if girls ran the world".

After what she said was a "wonderful day", Helen spoke to the Ham&High.

She said: "The most interesting thing was I asked how girls would run the world and they said they wouldn't just run it for girls.

"They were clear that there are too many inequalities out there, too many people who don't have a voice."

You may also want to watch:

Helen added that she had enjoyed being able to speak to girls in the way they deserve.

She said: "If you ask any adult to start having a conversation with girls it is often 'oh you look nice'. I have often seen when they relate kids they treat girls and boys differently. That's something that needs to change."

Kauther Yusuf, one of the school's pupils, explained how she would run the world.

She said: "If I ruled the world, I would give women equal pay, in fact higher pay. I'd give women higher pay, and also make sure everything [was] free for women as we work too hard.

"And also, I'd make sure there's no more violence towards women, like men being physically and verbally violent towards them - that's what I'd do."

The school's headteacher, Kuljit Rahelu told this newspaper she had been "thrilled" to invite Helen, who she called "a bit of an icon, a mythical creature", in. She added: "We want our students to be aware that their potential can have a global impact if that's what they choose - and events like this underline their ability to make a personal impact on the world in which we live."

Care International are working on a project, funded by the People's Postcode Lottery, which brings girls from London and Somalia together to consider how they would run the world.

The International Day of the Girl is on Friday October 11.

Most Read

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Opinion: Unless you want humanity to be run by machines we must block the 5G revolution now

Jessica Learmond-Criqui is fighting against the rollout of 5G.

Hampstead High Street break-ins: ‘Shocking’ phone shop robbery adds to village trend

The O2 shop on Hampstead High Street was broken into. Picture: Google

Most Read

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Opinion: Unless you want humanity to be run by machines we must block the 5G revolution now

Jessica Learmond-Criqui is fighting against the rollout of 5G.

Hampstead High Street break-ins: ‘Shocking’ phone shop robbery adds to village trend

The O2 shop on Hampstead High Street was broken into. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Adams retains title with hard-fought draw against Salinas

Nicola Adams (left) in action against Maria Salinas. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Vertonghen keeping counsel over Spurs contract situation

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen looks dejected at the end of the match during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Women’s Champions League draw: Arsenal to face Slavia Prague in last-16

Arsenal's Vivienne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Unbeaten start delights Montemurro as Arsenal Women’s boss calls for side to be ‘more ruthless’

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Williamson earns Montemurro praise as Arsenal Women’s star continues to excel in new midfield role

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists