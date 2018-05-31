Haverstock School begins search for new head teacher

Haverstock School head teacher James Hadley will leave at the end of the academic year to lead an International School in Malaysia.

Mr Hadley said it was a difficult decision after three “fantastic years” but that his family plan to live abroad before his children reach secondary school age.

“The Haverstock community is truly amazing and I will sorely miss interacting with our students and parents when I leave,” he said. “The school is in a very strong position having been highly commended by Ofsted and seen a dramatic improvement in results in recent years.”

He said he has been “incredibly lucky to work with such a committed and talented group of colleagues”.

Alison Lowton, chair of governors, said the board is “hugely appreciative of the dedicated and effective leadership which James has provided”.

She said: “In partnership with Camden Learning, the governing body has already developed a plan for the appointment of the new head. The school exists to serve our community of students and parents so they will be fully involved in the process of making such an important decision.”