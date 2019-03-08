Logo

Harris Academy St John's Wood: School defends exclusion numbers

PUBLISHED: 16:58 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 07 November 2019

Harris Academy St John's Wood. Picture: Google

Harris Academy St John's Wood. Picture: Google

Archant

A school which had more than half the exclusions in Westminster in latest published figures says its new leadership has turned around the situation.

In the latest publicly available figures, Harris Academy permanently excluded 16 pupils in 2017/2018. This was more than half of the 30 banned from schools in Westminster as a whole.

There is also a concern that some schools are "off-rolling" difficult pupils in a move to affect exam results and league tables. This is when schools don't officially exclude pupils but they are removed from school.

According to the statistics, seen by this newspaper, the most common reason for exclusion was "persistent disruptive behaviour." Assault, and drugs were also factors in them being stopped from going to school.

You may also want to watch:

Yet a spokesperson from the school in Marlborough Hill, said the school was in a period of change after the academy trust had taken over the running of the former Quinton Kynaston school. It only permanently excluded three pupils last year, and has not excluded any this year.

They added that exclusions are "a last resort" but school bosses decided that behaviour needed "drastic improvement."

An Ofsted report in January 2017 found behaviour was poor and bullying was "not dealt with consistently and taken seriously by all staff." A spokesperson said: "Exclusions are below the national average, but this data is from the first year Harris Academy St John's Wood was open. It had just replaced Quinton Kynaston school, which Ofsted placed in special measures partly because it deemed behaviour to be 'inadequate'. Since that turnaround year, the behaviour of students has been transformed and exclusions are a fraction of what they were."

A recent report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Knife Crime said that better support for excluded pupils could halt the rise in knife-crime in the UK.

The school said it continues to work with pupils after they have been permanently excluded and attend a pupil referral unit (PRU), pooled with neighbours Kensington and Chelsea.

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Second man pleads guilty to taking part in violent raid on Arsenal stars

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Second man pleads guilty to taking part in violent raid on Arsenal stars

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

‘I just want to respect the situation’ - Son on why he chose not to celebrate goals against Red Star

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions Legaue (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Son shines as Tottenham end away day misery against Belgrade

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (no.7) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Harry Kane and Erik Lamela during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Harris Academy St John’s Wood: School defends exclusion numbers

Harris Academy St John's Wood. Picture: Google

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Business of the week: Mahala in Crouch End

Redwan Khan, who runs Mahala with partner Emily Griffin. Picture: Sam Volpe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists