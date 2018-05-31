On the up: Westminster school earns positive Ofsted inspection after turnaround from previous struggles

The academy was rated 'outstanding' in two of the five areas it was assessed.

A Westminster school has been rated 'good' by Ofsted, completing a marked turnaround after operating under special measures three years ago.

Harris Academy St John's Wood received 'outstanding' by the education watchdog for its students' behaviour and attitude, a far cry from previous assessments.

The school, formerly Quintin Kynaston, permanently excluded 16 pupils in 2017/2018 - more than half of the 30 banned from schools across Westminster.

Now, however, the academy is rated 'outstanding' for its sixth form and 'good' for its quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

School principal Graeme Smith said: "Three years ago the school was placed under special measures and throughout our report it is clear that Ofsted uses impeccable to describe student behaviour and it talks about the fact that staff are well trained to deal with bad behaviour and that bullying is not tolerated.

"That is the mark of a dramatic turnaround in a school. As we move forward we will continue to provide an excellent education.

"We have a school system in which we are incredibly proud."

Year 9 student Hari added: "Reading this report makes me confident going into my GCSE years and fills me with hope for the things the school can achieve and give to students.

"It makes me proud of the improvements the school has made and glad to be a part of the school community."

Inspectors noted for the school to push on and receive 'oustanding' status, Year 9 pupils must continue all of the subjects they study in Years 7 and 8, rather than solely focus on their GCSE choices.

The report stated: "Whatever their background, pupils go on to achieve very well in GCSE examinations and in a wide range of courses in the sixth form.

"Disadvantaged students achieve very well. Almost all students go on to higher education, many to top universities, including disadvantaged students."

It added on parents: "The partnership is strong and they are highly supportive of the school."

The Ofsted report was the school's first since it joined the Harris Federation, a multi-academy trust responsible for educating one in 41 pupils across London.