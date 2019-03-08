Logo

Harris Academy St John's Wood: New principals in place at academy school

PUBLISHED: 07:55 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 06 August 2019

Nick Soar, the new executive principal of Harris Academy St John's Wood. Picture: Harris Academy St John's Wood

There's a new management team in place at Harris Academy St John's Wood.

The Marlborough Hill school - which became part of the Harris chain of academies in 2017 after an Ofsted ruling saw it placed into special measures - will be led by Nick Soar.

Mr Soar becomes the new executive principal, which means he has responsibility across multiple schools in the Harris Federation, while Graeme Smith will work under him as principal of the Harris St John's Wood.

Mr Soar said: ""My vision has always been to balance a drive for the highest academic standards with an inclusive approach for children of all backgrounds."

He added that he was looking for staff at the school to "help provide a school offering a second chance for all children".

The outgoing executive principal, Dr Chris Tomlinson, was appointed as chief executive of the Co-op academy trust.

The school was known as Quinton Kynaston until it became part of the Harris Federation.

