GCSE Results 2019: UCL Academy and Hampstead School celebrate - in pictures
PUBLISHED: 16:16 22 August 2019
Archant
Most of us remember that nail-biting moment - and today it was the turn of thousands of students across Camden to open their GCSE results and make decisions about their next steps.
Picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Success in modern languages, from left Mariana Jimenez Mosquera, Solene Amand, Karina Ruiz Diaz Torres, Luka Bogunovic., and Khalid Al Hamdani. Picture: Polly Hancock
Our reporters and photographers have been out and about to capture the joy of these teenagers and their parents and teachers - whether they've bagged a glut of top scores, worked hard to overcome adversity, secured a place at college, or simply felt relief at finishing school.
Among those queuing up this morning to find out if their hard work had paid off were students at UCL Academy in Swiss Cottage and at Hampstead School.
It was an early rise during the summer holidays for many, as they made their way into school to open their envelope and find out their results.
Picking up their GCSE results at Hampstead School. From left Eban Raymond, Jack Shepherd, Olivia Kent, Headteacher Jacques Szemalikowski, Venera Mulla, Shaunak Desai, and Ned Gilfoyle. Picture: Polly Hancock
Pupils picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock
Picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Ehsan Amirzai
Picking up GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Ruhi Ahmed
Picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Twins Miha and Luka Bogunovic. Picture: Polly Hancock