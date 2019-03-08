GCSE Results 2019: UCL Academy and Hampstead School celebrate - in pictures

Picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. From left Karina Ruiz Diaz Torres, Solene Amand, Mariana Jimenez Mosquera, Khalid Al Hamdani, and Luka Bogunovic. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Most of us remember that nail-biting moment - and today it was the turn of thousands of students across Camden to open their GCSE results and make decisions about their next steps.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Success in modern languages, from left Mariana Jimenez Mosquera, Solene Amand, Karina Ruiz Diaz Torres, Luka Bogunovic., and Khalid Al Hamdani. Picture: Polly Hancock Picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Success in modern languages, from left Mariana Jimenez Mosquera, Solene Amand, Karina Ruiz Diaz Torres, Luka Bogunovic., and Khalid Al Hamdani. Picture: Polly Hancock

Our reporters and photographers have been out and about to capture the joy of these teenagers and their parents and teachers - whether they've bagged a glut of top scores, worked hard to overcome adversity, secured a place at college, or simply felt relief at finishing school.

Among those queuing up this morning to find out if their hard work had paid off were students at UCL Academy in Swiss Cottage and at Hampstead School.

It was an early rise during the summer holidays for many, as they made their way into school to open their envelope and find out their results.

If you have any GCSE stories, contact the Ham&High newsdesk: editorial@hamhigh.co.uk

Picking up their GCSE results at Hampstead School. From left Eban Raymond, Jack Shepherd, Olivia Kent, Headteacher Jacques Szemalikowski, Venera Mulla, Shaunak Desai, and Ned Gilfoyle. Picture: Polly Hancock Picking up their GCSE results at Hampstead School. From left Eban Raymond, Jack Shepherd, Olivia Kent, Headteacher Jacques Szemalikowski, Venera Mulla, Shaunak Desai, and Ned Gilfoyle. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pupils picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock Pupils picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock

Picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Ehsan Amirzai Picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Ehsan Amirzai

Picking up GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Ruhi Ahmed Picking up GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Ruhi Ahmed

Picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Twins Miha and Luka Bogunovic. Picture: Polly Hancock Picking up their GCSE results at UCL Academy Swiss Cottage. Twins Miha and Luka Bogunovic. Picture: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch: