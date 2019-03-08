GCSE results 2019: Parliament Hill School girls get 'stellar' exam results

Celebrating GCSE pupils from Parliament Hill School. From L to R. Ceana Agbro, Sasha Lewis, who got nine GCSEs at grade 9 and one grade 8, Katy Corteel, Michelle Lay, Elliot Wright and Asma Maloumi, who is also Camden�s deputy youth MP and who got seven grade 9s in her GCSEs, as well as three grade 8s. Picture: Camden Council/Justin Thomas JUSTIN THOMAS

Parliament Hill got an "extremely impressive" set of GCSE scores, with 41 per cent of exams getting grades 7 to 9, as pupils collected their results this morning.

Among the high flyers were Sasha Lewis who got nine grade 9s, and one grade 8. Asma Maloumi was another student celebrating after getting seven grade 9s, three grade 8s and a B in additional maths.

Subjects that fared well were history, physics, chemistry and biology. 88pc of drama students got a strong pass or better.

Headteacher Sarah Creasey said she was "incredibly proud" of the year group's marks.

She said: "In a wide range of areas, we've seen results that are significantly above national performance. 52pc of grades in English Language and English Literature were at 9-7. We are very pleased with increased top grades in Maths with a third of students achieving grades 9-7.

"A huge congratulations to Parliament Hill students who have worked incredibly hard to achieve these stellar results alongside the brilliant subject specialists whose tireless commitment is reflected in these impressive outcomes. We would like to thank families for their support and look forward to welcoming students back into the sixth form and to our brand new building and teaching facilities which open in September."