GCSE results 2019: Hornsey School for Girls pupils celebrate 'hugely positive results' as head praises caring environment

PUBLISHED: 13:13 22 August 2019

Ronela Memishaj, 16, who only joined Hornsey School for Girls after moving from Albania before year 9. Picture: Sam Volpe

Ronela Memishaj, 16, who only joined Hornsey School for Girls after moving from Albania before year 9. Picture: Sam Volpe

Hornsey School for Girls is celebrating a "hugely positive" set of GCSE results which saw its pupils back up a recent award putting the school in the top 20 per cent nationwide.

Aasiyah Faizal, 16, scored stellar GCSE results at Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: Sam VolpeAasiyah Faizal, 16, scored stellar GCSE results at Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: Sam Volpe

The journey to results day has been a a varied one for this year's cohort, to sixteen year olds.

With students from as near as Crouch End and as far as Albania excelling at the Inderwick Road school, headteacher Ms Kuljit Rahelu said she was "very proud" of the results, which she put down to a really a "really wonderful family environment".

Nuria Munday, 16, was top of the class - the Crouch End girl opened an astonishing nine grade 9s.  She told this newspaper: "I just did not think I would do that well, and am obviously very happy. Delighted with my computer science result."

The high-flyer is now off to study A-levels in maths, physics, german and history.

Tears flow as pupils open their GCSE results at Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: HSFGTears flow as pupils open their GCSE results at Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: HSFG

Classmate Ronela Memishaj has only been in the UK three years - she moved from Albania at the start of year 9.

Today though, she was stunned to pick up a stellar range of results including 7s in maths and chemistry.

Ronela told this newspaper: "When I first came to the UK I had no idea how it worked here. If I'd done the same exams then, I'd have had no clue. Luckily, the teachers have helped me so much."

Tears flow as pupils open their GCSE results at Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: HSFGTears flow as pupils open their GCSE results at Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: HSFG

Other top performers included Fatema Sikdar, 16. Fatima scored six grade 9s. She told the Ham&High: "I was really surprised, I felt I wouldn't do quite that well."

Aasiyah Faizal, 16, also scored a range of 7s, 8s, and 9s. Four of the top grades - including in what she called "my worst subject" (history) - left her smiling.

She said: "I am most proud of the history grade. I've never got a 7 in history before never mind a 9.

Aasiyah is now off to study A-levels in chemistry, psychology, biology and maths at the London Academy of Excellence in Tottenham, and then she hppes to pursue a career in medical research.

Fatema Sikdar, 16, with her little brother who wants to beat her stunning six grade 9s at GCSE some day. Picture: Sam VolpeFatema Sikdar, 16, with her little brother who wants to beat her stunning six grade 9s at GCSE some day. Picture: Sam Volpe

Ms Rahelu added: "For the last four years we have been in the top 20pc nationally. These results are down to the teachers and also the wonderful wellbeing environment we have here."

