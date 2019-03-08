GCSE results 2019: UCS Hampstead head 'in awe' of another best ever year group
PUBLISHED: 09:13 23 August 2019
Archant
There's no rest for high-achieving GCSE pupils at UCS Hampstead - their teachers have reminded them that their sixth form life starts in just eight days!
According to the statistics, this year's 16-year-olds outperformed their predecessors - 72 per cent of all grades at the school this year were 8 or 9 (the equivalent of an A*).
A huge 81 pupils were awarded straight 7, 8 or 9 grades and over 21 pc of the cohort achieved only 8 and 9 grades.
Seven boys secured straight 9 grades.
Headmaster, Mark Beard, said: "Although nearly three quarters of the year group achieved nothing but 8s or 9s, what I find truly impressive is their ability to have done so without too much stress or fuss, as demonstrated by their continued and full commitment to the school's performing arts, sporting and cultural life. I am in genuine awe as to what these young people are capable of."