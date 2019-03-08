GCSE results 2019: UCS Hampstead head 'in awe' of another best ever year group

GCSE results day at UCS Hampstead. Pictures: UCS Hampstead Archant

There's no rest for high-achieving GCSE pupils at UCS Hampstead - their teachers have reminded them that their sixth form life starts in just eight days!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to the statistics, this year's 16-year-olds outperformed their predecessors - 72 per cent of all grades at the school this year were 8 or 9 (the equivalent of an A*).

You may also want to watch:

A huge 81 pupils were awarded straight 7, 8 or 9 grades and over 21 pc of the cohort achieved only 8 and 9 grades.

Seven boys secured straight 9 grades.

Headmaster, Mark Beard, said: "Although nearly three quarters of the year group achieved nothing but 8s or 9s, what I find truly impressive is their ability to have done so without too much stress or fuss, as demonstrated by their continued and full commitment to the school's performing arts, sporting and cultural life. I am in genuine awe as to what these young people are capable of."