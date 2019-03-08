Logo

GCSE results 2019: UCS Hampstead head 'in awe' of another best ever year group

PUBLISHED: 09:13 23 August 2019

GCSE results day at UCS Hampstead. Pictures: UCS Hampstead

GCSE results day at UCS Hampstead. Pictures: UCS Hampstead

Archant

There's no rest for high-achieving GCSE pupils at UCS Hampstead - their teachers have reminded them that their sixth form life starts in just eight days!

According to the statistics, this year's 16-year-olds outperformed their predecessors - 72 per cent of all grades at the school this year were 8 or 9 (the equivalent of an A*).

You may also want to watch:

A huge 81 pupils were awarded straight 7, 8 or 9 grades and over 21 pc of the cohort achieved only 8 and 9 grades.

Seven boys secured straight 9 grades.

Headmaster, Mark Beard, said: "Although nearly three quarters of the year group achieved nothing but 8s or 9s, what I find truly impressive is their ability to have done so without too much stress or fuss, as demonstrated by their continued and full commitment to the school's performing arts, sporting and cultural life. I am in genuine awe as to what these young people are capable of."

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Heathside Preparatory School: Administrators’ report reveals scale of school debts

The Village Shul synagogue at New End, one of the six Hampstead sites occupied by Heathside and, according to the report, one of the creditors owed money by Remus White Limited. Picture: Polly Hancock

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Heathside Preparatory School: Administrators’ report reveals scale of school debts

The Village Shul synagogue at New End, one of the six Hampstead sites occupied by Heathside and, according to the report, one of the creditors owed money by Remus White Limited. Picture: Polly Hancock

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Brondesbury’s Overy hopes home advantage can make the difference against Winchmore Hill

Thomas Shaw of Brondesbury (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

T20: Middlesex hopes hit by Hampshire duo

Pakistan's Mohammed Hafeez top scored for Middlesex against Hampshire (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

EuroHockey: England 2 Ireland 1

Zach Wallace celebrates a goal for England against Ireland (pic WSP Frank Uijlenbroek)

Spurs leave City with point but must back it up to show improvement

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Arsenal Women confirm Arnth exit

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists