GCSE results 2019: Regent High School pupils score high as headteacher praises their 'dedication'
PUBLISHED: 19:30 22 August 2019
Archant
Dedication and commitment were key to some outstanding GCSE grades at Regent High School in Somer's Town.
Meanwhile high-achieving year 11 pupils thanked "teachers who truly care".
One academic star was former St Michael's Primary pupil Diana Vorona, who scored four grade 9s, three 8s, three 7s and a 6.
That included an astonishing 9 in Russian.
Meanwhile Faziha Begum, Abdulrahim Bare, Ramin Shah and Zahara Matin were all highlighted for scoring an impressive spread of 7s, 8s, and 9s.
Diana said: "Teachers have given a lot of support. It is personal for them, they truly, truly care for the students."
She also had advice for next year's crop of pupils - Revise early but don't sacrifice sleep.
Headteacher Gary Moore said: "I am extremely proud of the dedication and commitment shown by our Year 11 students this year, and I am delighted to be able to congratulate them on their excellent results."
He also thanked his teaching staff and added: "These results show our students' strong progress, regardless of their starting points, and prepare them for success in the future."