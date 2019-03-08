Logo

GCSE results 2019: Regent High School pupils score high as headteacher praises their 'dedication'

PUBLISHED: 19:30 22 August 2019

Gary Moore with Diana Vorona - a star of Regent High School's GCSE results day. Picture: Regent High School

Gary Moore with Diana Vorona - a star of Regent High School's GCSE results day. Picture: Regent High School

Dedication and commitment were key to some outstanding GCSE grades at Regent High School in Somer's Town.

Abdulrahim Bare and Ramin Shah who both aced their GCSEs at Regent High School. Picture: Regent High SchoolAbdulrahim Bare and Ramin Shah who both aced their GCSEs at Regent High School. Picture: Regent High School

Meanwhile high-achieving year 11 pupils thanked "teachers who truly care".

One academic star was former St Michael's Primary pupil Diana Vorona, who scored four grade 9s, three 8s, three 7s and a 6.

That included an astonishing 9 in Russian.

Meanwhile Faziha Begum, Abdulrahim Bare, Ramin Shah and Zahara Matin were all highlighted for scoring an impressive spread of 7s, 8s, and 9s.

Diana said: "Teachers have given a lot of support. It is personal for them, they truly, truly care for the students."

She also had advice for next year's crop of pupils - Revise early but don't sacrifice sleep.

Headteacher Gary Moore said: "I am extremely proud of the dedication and commitment shown by our Year 11 students this year, and I am delighted to be able to congratulate them on their excellent results."

He also thanked his teaching staff and added: "These results show our students' strong progress, regardless of their starting points, and prepare them for success in the future."

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Man jailed over home-made gun found in Hampstead Heath ‘hide’ as anti-terror cops warn public to be vigilant

Dominic Van Allen, 46, was jailed for firearms offences after a home-made gun was found on the Heath. Picture: Met Police

