GCSE results 2019: Regent High School pupils score high as headteacher praises their 'dedication'

Gary Moore with Diana Vorona - a star of Regent High School's GCSE results day. Picture: Regent High School Archant

Dedication and commitment were key to some outstanding GCSE grades at Regent High School in Somer's Town.

Abdulrahim Bare and Ramin Shah who both aced their GCSEs at Regent High School. Picture: Regent High School Abdulrahim Bare and Ramin Shah who both aced their GCSEs at Regent High School. Picture: Regent High School

Meanwhile high-achieving year 11 pupils thanked "teachers who truly care".

One academic star was former St Michael's Primary pupil Diana Vorona, who scored four grade 9s, three 8s, three 7s and a 6.

That included an astonishing 9 in Russian.

Meanwhile Faziha Begum, Abdulrahim Bare, Ramin Shah and Zahara Matin were all highlighted for scoring an impressive spread of 7s, 8s, and 9s.

Diana said: "Teachers have given a lot of support. It is personal for them, they truly, truly care for the students."

She also had advice for next year's crop of pupils - Revise early but don't sacrifice sleep.

Headteacher Gary Moore said: "I am extremely proud of the dedication and commitment shown by our Year 11 students this year, and I am delighted to be able to congratulate them on their excellent results."

He also thanked his teaching staff and added: "These results show our students' strong progress, regardless of their starting points, and prepare them for success in the future."